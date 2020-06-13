178 Apartments for rent in Northdale, FL

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northdale
10 Units Available
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4137 Brentwood Park Circle
4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1773 sqft
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14905 Arbor Springs Cir 113
14905 Arbor Springs Cr 113, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
910 sqft
Arbors Carrollwood - Property Id: 299475 1BR/1BA spacious apartment in heart of Carrollwood. First floor. Washer/dryer hook-up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299475 Property Id 299475 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852902)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1953 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16603 Ashwood Dr
16603 Ashwood Drive, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1860 sqft
Text/Call for showing Kyle Jones 727-480-5028 Traditional style 3BR/2BA two story home on a beautiful conservation lot. Master bedroom and private balcony upstairs, secondary bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Country Place
1 Unit Available
15508 Timberline Drive
15508 Timberline Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2747 sqft
Please click on the link below to schedule an appointment for showing https://rently.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4623 Cloverlawn Dr
4623 Clover Lawn Drive, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1935 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED AND UPDATED EXECUTIVE RENTAL OVERLOOKING THE NORTHDALE GOLF COURSE AND LAKE. THIS HOME HAS BEEN NEWLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM....

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY
6228 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
Be the first to occupy this brand new, affordable 3 bedroom town home with a private lake right in Tampa. In a word, So conveniently located just off the Veteran's Expressway at Ehrlich Rd in Citrus Park, this just completed 3/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15033 ARBOR RESERVE CIRCLE
15033 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1341 sqft
This third floor unit has just been reconditioned with painting , kitchen upgrades, window blinds, new ceiling fans, and new clothes washer & dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northdale
1 Unit Available
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2133 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.
Results within 1 mile of Northdale
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Carrollwood Village
12 Units Available
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
6 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17865 Stella Moon Pl
17865 Stella Moon Pl, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1888 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath with loft. Welcoming townhome located just two miles from Northgate square; this spacious home showcases 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
13901 Bridgeport Drive
13901 Bridgeport Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1324 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Cumberland Manors
1 Unit Available
15313 Heathridge Drive
15313 Heathridge Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2090 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
City GuideNorthdale
Northdale's home to the world famous American Rock School. Never heard of it? Psh, maybe you're just not worthy.

Northdale, Florida, located in Hillsborough County, stands at an elevation of only 59 feet above sea level. It's a place that bristles with sunshine and activities.

Arriving in Northdale

On arrival in Northdale, one of your first priorities is to establish a place where you can call home and feel proud of. Such a place should not be difficult to find, depending on where you look and how you go about searching for your dream home. A note of caution to the wise: before moving to Northdale, it is better to establish a condo for rent or consider sorting through furnished apartments ads first. Who knows? You might just find yourself without a roof over your head for a while if you don’t plan beforehand.

Still, you might want to use an apartment’s locater to find an apartment for rent at a reasonable price. Go right ahead and do so. It might still take time but eventually you will be rewarded.

Everything you do to settle in after reaching Northdale takes money. To employ the service of a local locater will increase your budget a bit. Therefore, if you are not willing to let go of some of your earnings, you might as well forget about living in Northdale. Being a cheapskate will not gain you anything or get you anywhere.

Living in the City

Want to live in the green? Living in the city of Northdale is like living your dream. The city is famous for its golf and many golf communities are present here.

There is a rich cultural mix in the city, as seen in the food, entertainment and lifestyle of the residents. Retail businesses are thriving in the city. For wider shopping experience, you can venture to nearby Tampa for access to Walmart, The Home Depot, Sweetbay Supermarket, Sam’s Club, Beals Department Store and CVS Pharmacy.    

City apartments cost more than urban ones, partially because they are located where commercial activities take place. Apartments with paid utilities will attract a greater rent; however, in the long run this type of deal might just work in your favor. Home rentals in Northdale for a single family will cost about $1,100 to $1,700, depending on which neighborhood you hope to live in of course.

Transportation and Roads

Many residents in Northdale own their own vehicle and thus they travel in them to and from work. A lesser amount of residents who do not have the convenience of owning their own vehicles get around on public transportations. Still, there is a far lesser amount of people living in Northdale who find it easy to get around on foot.

There are major highways that residents and visitors to Northdale can use to reach certain destinations. Major highways such as Dale Mabre, Veteran’s Expressway and Ehrlich Road are conveniently used by everyone to get to where they are going.

Civic Association

Northdale Civic Association Mission is designed to improve superiority of life to residing citizens. They accomplish their goal through events, community relations and programs. The association works closely with the Northdale Tax District to protect the value of properties and keep deed restrictions enforced.

Being in Northdale can be a blessing comes true for you and your family. The atmosphere is great there and you can enjoy the nice scenery that the beautiful lakes provide.        

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Northdale?
The average rent price for Northdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Northdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Northdale area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Northdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northdale from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

