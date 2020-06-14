Apartment List
/
FL
/
tampa
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

268 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

Finding an apartment in Tampa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
Sun Bay South
41 Units Available
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1373 sqft
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
12 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Davis Islands
3 Units Available
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Welcome to The Place at Davis Islands. Our community offers one bedroom apartments with floor to ceiling windows, luscious greenery and easy access to shopping, dining and major freeways.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lowry Park North
33 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
RELAXATION AND COMFORT AT PALM RIVER Welcome Home to Palm River Apartments, Tampa's hidden treasure.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Palma Ceia
6 Units Available
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,151
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$881
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Temple Crest
18 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
St Joseph's Hospital
10 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
72 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Channel District
50 Units Available
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,545
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
City Guide for Tampa, FL

Tampa is Florida’s third most populous city (335,709 people, per the 2010 Census), and it gets top billing when it comes to Tampa Bay, the area encompassing the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. While some cities could get all cocky and stuff with having a bay area named after them, Tampa remains humble. Even with the allure of no state income taxes, warm weather, three pro sports teams, and the beautiful Gulf Coast, Tampa still doesn’t go around bragging about itself. Of co...

Having trouble with Craigslist Tampa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tampa, FL

Finding an apartment in Tampa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTampa 3 BedroomsTampa Accessible ApartmentsTampa Apartments under $1,000Tampa Apartments under $800Tampa Apartments under $900
Tampa Apartments with BalconyTampa Apartments with GarageTampa Apartments with GymTampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTampa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTampa Apartments with ParkingTampa Apartments with Pool
Tampa Apartments with Washer-DryerTampa Cheap PlacesTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Furnished ApartmentsTampa Luxury PlacesTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College