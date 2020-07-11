Apartment List
247 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL with washer-dryer

1 of 28

$
23 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,596
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
1 of 30

60 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,054
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
869 sqft
Situated right on Old Tampa Bay and just steps away from a bus stop, this community offers residents a gym, tennis court, clubhouse and hot tub. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 16

$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
1 of 24

24 Units Available
Channel District
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,324
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
1 of 40

$
11 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
1 of 20

53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
1 of 17

15 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
1 of 11

18 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
1 of 27

6 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
1 of 19

22 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
1 of 22

12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
1 of 13

7 Units Available
Sun Bay South
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,031
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1011 sqft
Near Highway 92 and a short drive to Crosstown Connector Florida 618. Pet-friendly community welcomes dogs and cats. In-unit amenities include laundry with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and updated stainless steel appliances. Community pool.
1 of 23

23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
1 of 35

17 Units Available
MacFarlane Park
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Luxury units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse. Located off West Columbus Drive, close to shopping.
1 of 19

18 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
1 of 19

$
123 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,406
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1120 sqft
NOW OPEN AND ACCEPTING IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS BY APPOINTMENT! Ask us how to receive up to 6 WEEKS FREE & A LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL for a limited time on select homes.
1 of 21

14 Units Available
Beach Park
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
1 of 20

$
30 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
1 of 16

10 Units Available
Channel District
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
1 of 38

$
11 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
1 of 11

19 Units Available
Plaza Terrace
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
998 sqft
We have amazing on-site amenities such as a resort style swimming pool, tranquil views, state of the art fitness center, picnic/grill area with a pool deck, washer & dryer in each apartment, car care center, and a business center.
1 of 18

$
41 Units Available
Bayside West
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
872 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
1 of 18

$
28 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,245
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1258 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
1 of 48

31 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.

July 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tampa rents declined slightly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tampa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tampa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tampa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

