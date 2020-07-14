All apartments in Tampa
The Pearl Apartments

2110 N. Ola Ave · (813) 534-6079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-203 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 2-307 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 2-305 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-426 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 2-310 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 3-406 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pearl Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Pearl brings eclectic, sustainable living right to the riverfront. When you reside at The Pearl, you've got everything that's great about living in the Heights right at your front door: boutique shopping, indie coffee shops, uncommon dining, biking, kayaking, and, yes, even the Pirate Water Taxi. Basically, you've got all the benefits of in-town living with the escape of the water close by. Uniquely located in the most eclectic and historically rich neighborhood in Tampa, you can walk or bike to retail, restaurants, and the Riverwalk. Pair that with the incredible amenities and the views, and you're pretty much living your best life without ever having to leave your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant.
Deposit: Initial deposit is $100 due at move-in. One month's rent deposit if an additional deposit is required based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee is due at time of application.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/month for valet trash, $85/month for bulk cable/internet.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 600.00
rent: 20.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $400 non-refundable pet deposit for the first pet and an additional $200 for the second. Pet rent is $20 monthly. Maximum allowed weight is 100 pounds. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: $35 a month for a storage locker.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pearl Apartments have any available units?
The Pearl Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pearl Apartments have?
Some of The Pearl Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pearl Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Pearl Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pearl Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pearl Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Pearl Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Pearl Apartments offers parking.
Does The Pearl Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pearl Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pearl Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Pearl Apartments has a pool.
Does The Pearl Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Pearl Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Pearl Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pearl Apartments has units with dishwashers.
