Apartment List
/
FL
/
tampa
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

145 Cheap Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
St Joseph's Hospital
22 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
16 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
864 sqft
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
MacFarlane Park
28 Units Available
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
Luxury units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse. Located off West Columbus Drive, close to shopping.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
7 Units Available
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
693 sqft
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
16 Units Available
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
881 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Laurel Chase in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Lowry Park North
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
8525 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$690
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosewood in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St Joseph's Hospital
7 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
Villas of Legends Field
6065 Legends Villa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
595 sqft
Minutes from area parks and freeways. Updated interiors with a patio or balcony. On-site pool, laundry facility and outdoor green space. Accepts Section 8. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
8731 N 48th St B
8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310 2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street. The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17112 Carrington Park Drive Unit 930
17112 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1br/1ba Condo in The Jade at Tampa Palms - This spacious 1BR/1BA condo is located in the nice community of The Jade at Tampa Palms. The condo unit was just painted and has new carpet and tile.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sulphur Springs
1 Unit Available
1413 E. Waters Ave.
1413 East Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$920
912 sqft
2 bedrooms/1 bathroom Single Family Home $920/month Deposit $920 - 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom Single Family Home with Fenced Yard available May 2020!! Rent $920/month. Deposit $920. Tile floors through out.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Tampa
1 Unit Available
908 E Bougainvillea Ave.
908 East Bougainvillea Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN TAMPA 908 E BOUGAINVILLEA AVENUE TAMPA, FL 33612 Rent: $600/month 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Affordable monthly rent and spacious back yard for your entire family! PETS ARE

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terrace Park
1 Unit Available
4810 E Busch Blvd
4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
North Tampa
1 Unit Available
10014 North Brooks Street, Unit B
10014 North Brooks Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex features parkay flooring, with updated large stand-up shower, ceiling fans, a large fenced in backyard and off-street parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4225 E Curtis St
4225 East Curtis Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$940
902 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home. Renovations are currently being done on the home, so please excuse the mess. Home will be available for move in after about 2 weeks.

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tampa rents declined significantly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,032 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tampa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tampa, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Tampa.
    • While Tampa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTampa 3 BedroomsTampa Accessible ApartmentsTampa Apartments under $1,000Tampa Apartments under $800Tampa Apartments under $900
    Tampa Apartments with BalconyTampa Apartments with GarageTampa Apartments with GymTampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTampa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTampa Apartments with ParkingTampa Apartments with Pool
    Tampa Apartments with Washer-DryerTampa Cheap PlacesTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Furnished ApartmentsTampa Luxury PlacesTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
    Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
    Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
    Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
    Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
    Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
    Hillsborough Community College