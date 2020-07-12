/
old seminole heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
316 Apartments for rent in Old Seminole Heights, Tampa, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6902 N Duncan Ave
6902 Duncan Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE THAT SITS in the heart of tampa with a large yard. This home has plenty of storage and has a deck, back porch and a tree house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6006 N Florida Ave 1
6006 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy Seminole Heights rental community - Property Id: 312656 Small boutique apartments in trendy Seminole Heights. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7201 N 10th St
7201 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1517 sqft
Seminole Heights Offers Updated 3/2 Vintage Style Home on Double Lot! No expense was spared while completing the many upgrades starting from the roof to the flooring and everything in between.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
6806 Lyman Avenue
6806 Lyman Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1161 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2001 E BROAD STREET
2001 East Broad Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
This is a beautiful 4/1 home with lots, of spaces large corner lot, the kitchen features granite, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. Location, near shopping malls, restaurants, near Busch Garden. Please schedule your showing today.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
5406 North Suwanee Avenue
5406 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Available 7/15/2020! This renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,276 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch and oversized backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
6605 North Elizabeth Street
6605 Elizabeth Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1794 sqft
"Seminole Heights Bungalow" 1794 SqFt, Two Story, Built in 1923 with Character, COMPLETELY RENOVATED THROUGHOUT WITH DECORATOR TOUCHES.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5410 N HIGHLAND AVENUE
5410 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1715 sqft
This 1920's, corner lot, bungalow home has been completely renovated, from head to toe with all new modern amenities, while keeping some of that original charm.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7709 N DARTMOUTH AVENUE
7709 Dartmouth Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2132 sqft
Rare! Newer construction on a quiet street brimming with upgrades galore in Old Seminole Heights! Every option you can possibly imagine comes true in this 2,119 sq. ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2006 E Hanna Ave
2006 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,365
1872 sqft
5 bedroom!! - rent requirements 3X monthly rent for income 1st month rent 1 month security deposit Online application $35.00 (RLNE5662943)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1610 E Idlewild Ave
1610 East Idlewild Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large front and back yard. Perfect for a family to enjoy. Stainless steel appliances,,,wood laminate ceramic and travertine floors.,,,,spacious screened in lanai,,. .
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
317 E PATTERSON STREET
317 East Patterson Street, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
1624 sqft
Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture with impressive design. This 5 Bedroom, 3 baths home is located in the sought out area of north Old Seminole Heights. This airy & flowing plan lends itself to superior entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2001 E Clinton St
2001 East Clinton Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1850 sqft
HUGE corner lot, Totally updated Upon entry, you are greeted with stunning luxurious ceramic tile floors that sprawl throughout the entire main living areas of the home.
Results within 1 mile of Old Seminole Heights
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
8 Units Available
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
693 sqft
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1014 E Genesee St
1014 East Genesee Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
Nice 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single family house in Tampa with an additional BONUS carriage house / work shop / man cave etc! Extra bonus room has a wall AC unit and a full bathroom!! Main home has a large screened front porch, perfect for sitting
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1205 E 29TH AVENUE
1205 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this fully remodled 2nd floor condo unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4209 N 13TH STREET
4209 North 13th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1123 sqft
Updated bungalow in centrally located Seminole Heights. This updated home is minutes to Downtown Tampa and Ybor City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2411 E Ida St
2411 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1740 sqft
Beautiful Historic Bungalow in Tampa. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath historic bungalow. The home was recently updated with new laminate flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets and counters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1516 W River Lane
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING RIVERSHORES BUNGALOW - . CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8008 N Lynn Avenue
8008 Lynn Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Gorgeous Spacious Rental Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3305 Sanchez St
3305 Sanchez Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom located close to Tampa, shopping and transportation. The home is pet friendly and has a large fenced in yard, it will not last longDiscounted rent when you qualify. Can also be converted to Rent-To-Own.
