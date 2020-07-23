/
hillsborough county
851 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough County, FL📍
4 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1200 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
6 Units Available
Sun Bay South
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1011 sqft
Near Highway 92 and a short drive to Crosstown Connector Florida 618. Pet-friendly community welcomes dogs and cats. In-unit amenities include laundry with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and updated stainless steel appliances. Community pool.
10 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$992
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
30 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
17 Units Available
Channel District
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
25 Units Available
Westchase
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
16 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
142 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
1 Unit Available
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor
Bay Crossing
4711 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1019 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in gated complex with courtyard, pool, gym and clubhouse. Interiors have hardwood floors, laundry, air conditioning and more. Downtown Tampa is just a few minutes away by bus or car.
143 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
19 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
18 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,581
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1432 sqft
Bainbridge at Westshore Marina takes nothing for granted, and takes pride in offering only the best. Reimagine elite marina-district living and discover priceless moments born out of top-quality amenities.
11 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$894
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
3 Units Available
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
RELAXATION AND COMFORT AT PALM RIVER Welcome Home to Palm River Apartments, Tampa's hidden treasure.
16 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
16 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
24 Units Available
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
7 Units Available
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
29 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,052
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
12 Units Available
West Meadows
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
6 Units Available
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd, Plant City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1521 sqft
Welcome luxury living into your life! Century Lakehouse Apartments is a lakefront community that blends natural beauty with best-in-class amenities to create a place worth calling home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Hillsborough County start at $650/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Hillsborough County area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton have apartments for rent.
