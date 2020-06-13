/
citrus park
Last updated June 13 2020
185 Apartments for rent in Citrus Park, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ventana at Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
5809 Aventura Ct
5809 Aventura Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2476 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage pool home. Home features formal living room and formal dining room. Large office downstairs and extra bonus room upstairs with full bath.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
13901 Bridgeport Drive
13901 Bridgeport Drive, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1324 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Cumberland Manors
1 Unit Available
15313 Heathridge Drive
15313 Heathridge Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2090 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10908 Covey Ct
10908 Covey Court, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1250 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11204 MADISON PARK DRIVE
11204 Madison Park Drive, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2080 sqft
Nice and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Citrus Park area! This home is nestled at the end of the street on a cul-de-sac and features design details like tray ceilings and arch ways.
1 of 23
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
6315 Nikki Lane
6315 Nikki Lane, Citrus Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2245 sqft
6315 Nikki Lane Available 06/01/20 Beautiful pool home on HUGE lot - Welcome to the highly sought after Cumberland Estates. This elegant 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,200+ sq ft pool SFH with additional storage spaces in 2 car garage is a rare find on a .
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
10110 TRANQUILITY WAY
10110 Tranquility Way, Citrus Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1240 sqft
Great two bedroom/two and a half bathrooms townhome with a garage in Cypress Cove. Easily accessible to the Veterans Expressway and close to the Citrus Park Towncenter.
1 of 13
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Carrollwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
14501 MAINLAND GREENS PLACE
14501 Mainland Greens Place, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1492 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION OF CARROLLWOOD MEADOWS, CORNER LOT, BIG YARD, ONE CAR GARAGE, CERAMICS FLOORS CLOSE TO VETERANS, MALL, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS. HOME HAS GREAT FLOORPLAN. LOTS OF WINDOWS, SLIDERS. PATIO UNDER ROOF PLUS OPEN CONCRETE PATIO.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6309 SEA LAVENDER LANE
6309 Sea Lavender Lane, Citrus Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,849
3065 sqft
Absolutely Stunning & Magnificently upgraded new home on a cul-de-sac in one of the best locations in all of Tampa. This elegant 'Summerdale' is absolutely model perfect, has been meticulously cared for, and demonstrates pride of ownership.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Logan Gate
1 Unit Available
7017 Monterron Lane
7017 Monteron Lane, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1408 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,408 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,030
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! This lovely 1 bedroom condo features a spacious open floor plan with large living room, separate dining area, breakfast bar, roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub-shower in bathroom.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204
5621 Pinnacle Heights Cr 204, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1168 sqft
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 Available 07/01/20 nice and quiet condo in desirable Pinnacle Heart of Carrollwood - Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9078 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9612 ROYCE DRIVE
9612 Royce Drive, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1680 sqft
Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6228 SCARLET DARTER WAY
6228 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
Be the first to occupy this brand new, affordable 3 bedroom town home with a private lake right in Tampa. In a word, So conveniently located just off the Veteran's Expressway at Ehrlich Rd in Citrus Park, this just completed 3/2.
