Apartment List
/
FL
/
tampa
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

82 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel District
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Sun Bay South
40 Units Available
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1373 sqft
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
33 Units Available
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Sun Bay South
31 Units Available
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1275 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Recently remodeled community with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a racquetball court, gym, game room, basketball court and pool table.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
4 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
North Hyde Park
21 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Seminole Heights
2 Units Available
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
38 Units Available
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,260
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1082 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Terrace Park
32 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
North Hyde Park
10 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,431
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,621
1555 sqft
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Beach Park
15 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Uptown Tampa
45 Units Available
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tampa rents declined significantly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,032 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tampa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tampa, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Tampa.
    • While Tampa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTampa 3 BedroomsTampa Accessible ApartmentsTampa Apartments under $1,000Tampa Apartments under $800Tampa Apartments under $900
    Tampa Apartments with BalconyTampa Apartments with GarageTampa Apartments with GymTampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTampa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTampa Apartments with ParkingTampa Apartments with Pool
    Tampa Apartments with Washer-DryerTampa Cheap PlacesTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Furnished ApartmentsTampa Luxury PlacesTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
    Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
    Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
    Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
    Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
    Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
    Hillsborough Community College