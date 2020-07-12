/
sun bay south
206 Apartments for rent in Sun Bay South, Tampa, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
30 Units Available
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1275 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Recently remodeled community with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a racquetball court, gym, game room, basketball court and pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
59 Units Available
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,054
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
869 sqft
Situated right on Old Tampa Bay and just steps away from a bus stop, this community offers residents a gym, tennis court, clubhouse and hot tub. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
123 Units Available
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,406
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1120 sqft
NOW OPEN AND ACCEPTING IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS BY APPOINTMENT! Ask us how to receive up to 6 WEEKS FREE & A LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL for a limited time on select homes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,618
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1432 sqft
Bainbridge at Westshore Marina takes nothing for granted, and takes pride in offering only the best. Reimagine elite marina-district living and discover priceless moments born out of top-quality amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
37 Units Available
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1011 sqft
Near Highway 92 and a short drive to Crosstown Connector Florida 618. Pet-friendly community welcomes dogs and cats. In-unit amenities include laundry with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and updated stainless steel appliances. Community pool.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,374
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1106 sqft
Town Westshore, At A Glance - Waterfront property with spectacular views of Tampa Bay - Extensive outdoor bay-front amenities including multiple courtyards, gardens, beach-entry pool, wet-bar pavilion, and summer kitchen - Stunning, Newport-style,
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1228 sqft
The newest address in South Tampa is hemispheres apart from the rest. Inspired by the hilltop town in Tuscany, Italy, Cortona welcomes you to discover its modern village lifestyle and make yourself at home surrounded by its Mediterranean charm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4915 W Mcelroy Ave Unit H112
4915 Mc Elroy Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1190 sqft
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo, corner unit, available now!! Nice condo on the first floor, corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located in the prime south Tampa location! Conveniently located with great shopping, entertainment and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6001 S Dale Mabry Hwy
6001 Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
A 2 bedroom 1 bath Townhome with a newly renovated kitchen off South Dale Mabry! Right up the road from MacDill Air Force Base, This complex has had a full interior and exterior facelift, featuring units with new stainless steel appliances,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 Interbay Blvd. #229
7001 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schooner Cove Townhome - Near MacDill AFB - Start your day watching the sunrise on your balcony, looking out at the fish-stocked pond and lush green surroundings. Or walk/jog around the half mile loop which encircles this oasis within the city.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5130 BRIDGE STREET
5130 Bridge St, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2191 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath "Plant" model located in the beautiful Westshore Marina District. Built in 2019 this property features quartz counter tops and wood tile flooring. 3 levels of living space with 2 master suites located on the 3rd floor.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4430 West Varn Avenue
4430 Varn Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1272 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5920 PRINTERY STREET
5920 Printery St, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2262 sqft
Spectacular 2200 square foot townhome with an attached 2-car garage, passenger ELEVATOR and multiple terraces in perfect condition.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3213 W Tyson Avenue
3213 West Tyson Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1109 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
M South
5110 South Manhattan Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1136 sqft
Key West style apartment-All DOG breeds OK!!! - Property Id: 238723 NEWER SOUTH TAMPA LUXURY APARTMENT COMMUNITY BY GANDY BLVD, S.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6226 Interbay Ave
6226 Interbay Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTH TAMPA HOME FOR RENT TWO STORY - SOUTH TAMPA HOME FOR RENT TWO STORY WITH POOL (RLNE4828619)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6021 PRINTERY STREET
6021 Printery St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westshore Yacht Club is more than a community, it's a lifestyle! Enjoy resort style living in this prestigious waterfront community with luxury amenities just a few steps from your front door.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3718 W Bay Ave Unit 204C
3718 West Bay Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2040 sqft
3718 W Bay Ave - Unit 204 C - Text or call Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this property.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4433 W Fairview Heights
4433 West Fairview Heights, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1004 sqft
SOUTH TAMPA CHARMER - STUNNING 3 BED ONE BATH MID CENTURY RANCH WITH CARPORT MINUTES FROM MACDILL AFB GREAT SOUTH TAMPA LOCATION.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4012 W Montgomery Ter
4012 Montgomery Terrace, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
This south Tampa home has recently been fully remodeled. Entering this home you will be impressed with the simulated hand carved wood flooring throughout the spacious open floor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3106 TOSCANA CIRCLE
3106 Toscana Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1848 sqft
Welcome to the Villas of Toscana in the Ballast Point neighborhood of South Tampa. Mediterranean style townhome community with a community pool and fenced dog-friendly area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3144 TOSCANA CIRCLE
3144 Toscana Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1756 sqft
Turn Key, Semi-Furnished(Optional), TWO-STORY, TW0-CAR garage townhome is located in the desirable Ballast Point neighborhood and has been meticulously maintained. Relax with a glass of wine on one of the TWO PATIOS, both overlook the tranquil pond.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6205 INTERBAY BOULEVARD
6205 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1501 sqft
Updated three bedroom, two bath home less than five minutes from Bayshore Boulevard, the Crosstown Expressway, and Macdill AFB. Features include an open floor-plan and vaulted ceilings throughout.
