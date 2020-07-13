257 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

AL
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
18 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
25 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
17 Units Available
Bayside West
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
977 sqft
Just off the water along Gandy Blvd. Near Downtown Tampa. Modern appliances, spacious solarium and walk-in closets in each suite. On-site amenities include a pool, gym, business center and dog park. Volleyball court and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
24 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1275 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Recently remodeled community with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a racquetball court, gym, game room, basketball court and pool table.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
28 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,441
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
59 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,054
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
869 sqft
Situated right on Old Tampa Bay and just steps away from a bus stop, this community offers residents a gym, tennis court, clubhouse and hot tub. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
43 Units Available
Bayside West
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
872 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
22 Units Available
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
7 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
Rent Report
Tampa

July 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tampa rents declined slightly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tampa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tampa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tampa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

