Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 PM

273 Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Verified

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lake - Orient Park
1 Unit Available
3605 N 56TH STREET
3605 North 56th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1262 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME, NEWLY RENOVATED, FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS; SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7806 e ELM ST
7806 East Elm Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
PLACE FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA - SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA (RLNE5619134)

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
East Lake - Orient Park
1 Unit Available
7513 E 23rd Ave
7513 23rd Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1484 sqft
This COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2 bath home with COVERED FRONT PORCH and STORAGE SHED on corner lot in Tampa is the home for you! You will love the oversize eat-in kitchen with NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW TILE FLOORS, NEW WOOD CABINETS, NEW

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7866 NIAGARA AVENUE
7866 Niagara Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
906 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath upgraded condo is located in a guard gated community in East Tampa/ Temple Terrace area.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Temple Crest
17 Units Available
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,027
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5108 Sylvester Loop
5108 Sylvester Loop, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 298220 Brand New Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298220 Property Id 298220 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847945)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4201 E. Cayuga St.
4201 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,230
1371 sqft
- (RLNE5845365)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11057 BLACK SWAN CT
11057 Black Swan Court, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1140 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Bed Townhouse near I-4 and I-75 - Property Id: 295153 Water front town house very close to national high ways I-75 and I-4. And very near to Tampa down town and some amusement parks .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Live Oaks Square
1 Unit Available
3208 E POWHATAN AVE
3208 East Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
890 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOMEWITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older) First

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
8731 N 48th St B
8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310 2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street. The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodland Terrace
1 Unit Available
6218 N 37th St
6218 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1137 sqft
Corner Lot featuring large detached garage/workshop, and within walking distance to Sheehy Elementary School. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, CHAC, and plenty of yard space. Apply for free at www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3401 E Jean St
3401 East Jean Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
Comfortable home in a solid neighborhood. Don't miss out on this spacious (1166 square feet!) 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Contact Lauren to schedule a showing. For quickest response text (727)240-6212. Corner lot, inside laundry area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
East Tampa
1 Unit Available
4407 North 39th Street
4407 North 39th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1269 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Pines
1 Unit Available
3207 N 45TH ST
3207 North 45th Street, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1908 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED - HIGHLAND PINES REVISED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN AND BATH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, COZY FRONT PORCH, QUICK ACCESS TO INTERSTATE

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terrace Park
1 Unit Available
4810 E Busch Blvd
4810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
This modern 1/1 pet-friendly retreat unit oozes with outdoor amenities. The building's sleek elegance and modern conveniences surround your home inside and out.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
4216 N Sandalwood Circle
4216 North Sandalwood Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1036 sqft
4216 N Sandalwood Circle Available 08/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in as early as Mid-July. Nice 3 bed, 1 bath home in the Hillcrest Acres Subdivision.
City GuideEast Lake-Orient Park
Every year, East Lake-Orient Park plays host to the Florida State Fair. Come on down for some chocolate-covered bacon!

East Lake-Orient Park lies deep in the heart of Hillsborough County, Florida. It's best known as the location of the Florida State Fairgrounds, where the Florida State Fair takes place in February every year. As well as displaying some great agricultural exhibits, the fair will also supply almost any artery-clogging snack that tickles your fancy. East Lake-Orient Park is bordered by Tampa and Del Rio and is easily accessible via US Route 301 and Interstate 4. It’s a popular community for folks commuting into Tampa, as the larger city is only six miles away.

Considering Florida is the retirement capital of the United States, the local population here is a lot younger than you might think. The weather, on the other hand, is right on par with the rest of the state, including moderate winters and steamy, hot summers. Though East Lake-Orient Park proper is a bit sleepy, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump over to Tampa, which has fantastic food, lively nightlife and lots of sports and entertainment for the whole family.

Moving to East Lake-Orient Park

Moving to East Lake will be pretty affordable, considering its median house or condo value is well below the state median. Rents here aren’t super cheap – they run about middle of the line for the whole area, but on the whole are cheaper than living right in Tampa. If you have a little time to look, you can definitely find a great bargain here, and save yourself a ton of money. Some people prefer to go with the West Side of Tampa or the city proper because East Lake-Orient Park doesn’t have too much to offer besides a place to rest your head. But if you want an apartment for rent, the price is right here! Visit the town before you make your move and get a feel for the layout and vibe of it. You might fall in love with it or you might decide to consider another neighborhood nearby. When making appointments with landlords, be sure to bring your ID, proof of income, credit history, etc. They will want to make sure they are renting to someone legitimate! It’s likely that property values will rise in years to come as the area gets more spillover from Tampa, so now is a great time to get in.

Neighborhoods in East Lake-Orient Park

The whole of East Lake-Orient Park feels like one large neighborhood and it occupies such a small area that there is not much room for distinction across the town.

East Lake Rd / Keystone Rd: With easy access to nightlife and entertainment, the eastern part of East Lake-Orient Park is convenient, without being too expensive. $$$

East Lake Rd / Lake Tarpon: This area is slightly quieter and more removed. If you prefer gazing over the tranquil waters of Lake Tarpon to living it up in Tampa, this is the place for you. $$$$

Living in East Lake-Orient Park

Most people commute to work in cars, as the highway offers easy access. Tampa is a city of almost 350,000 people and it has a lovely downtown area and a skyline with a unique blend of architectural styles. People from all walks of life can find cultural and social points of interest in Tampa, and East Lake-Orient Park puts you right on the doorstep, without paying the price of living in the city. The star local attraction is the Florida State Fairgrounds, which is a great day out for all the family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Lake-Orient Park?
The average rent price for East Lake-Orient Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,020.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Lake-Orient Park?
Some of the colleges located in the East Lake-Orient Park area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Lake-Orient Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Lake-Orient Park from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

