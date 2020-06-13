273 Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL📍
East Lake-Orient Park lies deep in the heart of Hillsborough County, Florida. It's best known as the location of the Florida State Fairgrounds, where the Florida State Fair takes place in February every year. As well as displaying some great agricultural exhibits, the fair will also supply almost any artery-clogging snack that tickles your fancy. East Lake-Orient Park is bordered by Tampa and Del Rio and is easily accessible via US Route 301 and Interstate 4. It’s a popular community for folks commuting into Tampa, as the larger city is only six miles away.
Considering Florida is the retirement capital of the United States, the local population here is a lot younger than you might think. The weather, on the other hand, is right on par with the rest of the state, including moderate winters and steamy, hot summers. Though East Lake-Orient Park proper is a bit sleepy, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump over to Tampa, which has fantastic food, lively nightlife and lots of sports and entertainment for the whole family.
Moving to East Lake will be pretty affordable, considering its median house or condo value is well below the state median. Rents here aren’t super cheap – they run about middle of the line for the whole area, but on the whole are cheaper than living right in Tampa. If you have a little time to look, you can definitely find a great bargain here, and save yourself a ton of money. Some people prefer to go with the West Side of Tampa or the city proper because East Lake-Orient Park doesn’t have too much to offer besides a place to rest your head. But if you want an apartment for rent, the price is right here! Visit the town before you make your move and get a feel for the layout and vibe of it. You might fall in love with it or you might decide to consider another neighborhood nearby. When making appointments with landlords, be sure to bring your ID, proof of income, credit history, etc. They will want to make sure they are renting to someone legitimate! It’s likely that property values will rise in years to come as the area gets more spillover from Tampa, so now is a great time to get in.
The whole of East Lake-Orient Park feels like one large neighborhood and it occupies such a small area that there is not much room for distinction across the town.
East Lake Rd / Keystone Rd: With easy access to nightlife and entertainment, the eastern part of East Lake-Orient Park is convenient, without being too expensive. $$$
East Lake Rd / Lake Tarpon: This area is slightly quieter and more removed. If you prefer gazing over the tranquil waters of Lake Tarpon to living it up in Tampa, this is the place for you. $$$$
Most people commute to work in cars, as the highway offers easy access. Tampa is a city of almost 350,000 people and it has a lovely downtown area and a skyline with a unique blend of architectural styles. People from all walks of life can find cultural and social points of interest in Tampa, and East Lake-Orient Park puts you right on the doorstep, without paying the price of living in the city. The star local attraction is the Florida State Fairgrounds, which is a great day out for all the family.