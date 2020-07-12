/
178 Apartments for rent in West Meadows, Tampa, FL
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
18001 Richmond PL # 912
18001 Richmond Place Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1035 sqft
First floor condo in New Tampa! - This beautifully appointed first floor unit is located in gated Enclave at Richmond Place! Split floor plan condo available in the Enclave at Richmond Place! 2 bedroom, 2 bath layout offers privacy for everyone.
8647 Hunters Key Circle
8647 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
2BD / 1.5 BA - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome featuring 1152sqft of living space. Located in the GATED community of Hunters Key, a short distance from shopping and major roadways, this home features NEWER appliances, paint and carpet.
18133 Bridle Bit Ln
18133 Bridle Bit Ln, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1202 sqft
Enjoy the great amenities that Equestrian Parc at Highwoods Preserve has to offer! We have a lovely 2 bed, 2 full bath, 2nd floor condo with split floor plan for rent in a gated community. Located right off of I-75 and Bruce B.
19118 Nature Palm Lane
19118 Nature Palm Lane, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2719 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath for rent Wesley Chapel! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home located in Wesley Chapel! This home is nestled on a cul-de-sac in the gated community of West Meadows! The entry opens to a formal living/dining space
20214 Indian Rosewood Dr
20214 Indian Rosewood Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2419 sqft
Elegant townhome located in New Tampa's "Hammocks" community. Offering over 2,400 square feet, this open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, and a very spacious living area.
8533 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE
8533 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Amazing light & bright 2 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhome available now in HUNTERS KEY COMMUNITY. Elegant unit has been remodeled with new floors, lighting, paint and much more.
20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE
20412 Needletree Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Come home to this luxurious 3 bedroom Town Home with spectacular kitchen upgrades. Great room floor plan with high ceilings and neutral colors. All tile downstairs with newer carpet upstairs. Fresh paint throughout.
20107 SHADY HILL LANE
20107 Shady Hill Lane, Hillsborough County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3465 sqft
STUNNING AND EXPANSIVE 3465sf executive Mediterranean style home in the beautiful community of Grand Hampton! Are you working from home or just looking for SPACE for your family? There are countless options with this functional & flexible floor
18334 Bridle Club Drive - 15-18334
18334 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1205 sqft
Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. No previous evictions or debt to previous landlords. Non-refundable application fee is $100 per each adult. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 per each pet.
18591 Bridle Club Drive - 18591
18591 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
Third floor Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. No evictions or debt to previous landlords. Application fee is $100 Non-refundable. Non-refundable Pet fee is $350 per pet - some restrictions apply.
8526 Hunters Key Cir
8526 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in the GATED community of Hunters Key in new Tampa. Split floor plan open design, fully equipped kitchen with refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher.
19121 DOVE CREEK DRIVE
19121 Dove Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 sqft
This very nice 1,825 htd sq ft home located in Hawks Landing of West meadows features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The entry leads you to a living room and dining room combo.
8525 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8525 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1173 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in great location. Close to Wire Grass Mall, the Outlet Mall, hospitals, and shopping galore, yet tucked into a quiet neighborhood surrounded by conservation. Easy access to I75. New carpet and fresh paint.
8519 TRAIL WIND DRIVE
8519 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1008 sqft
2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, located in The Hammocks community. Very private gated community of town homes with their own pool and Gym. The kitchen has a granite counter top that opens to the dining-living room area.
18971 DUQUESNE DRIVE
18971 Duquesne Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1759 sqft
This charming two bedroom with loft town home has a 2 car garage and is located in a gated community in New Tampa. This end unit is situated with a preservation/pond view, just a short walk to the community pool and recreation area.
8428 Fenwick Ave
8428 Fenwick Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1717 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House on Richmond Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with home office in Richmond Place. Home features tile in all wet areas. Kitchen overlooks the great room which boasts hard wood floors and a custom built entertainment center.
8524 SANDPIPER RIDGE AVE
8524 Sandpiper Ridge Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1511 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and spacious townhouse in New Tampa - Property Id: 315464 Gorgeous and roomy 1511 Sq Ft two car garage townhouse will be available to move in on September 1st,2020.
19430 REDWOOD POINT DRIVE
19430 Redwood Point Dr, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3316 sqft
Beautifully luxury home in the desire K-Bar Ranch II neighborhood awaits you! As you enter the award winning gate and pass by the impressive brand new community club house, pool and tennis courts you will know you are home.
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Verified
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
