Welcome home to Bell Channelside – the luxurious, apartment home community in the Channelside District of Downtown Tampa. Bell Channelside offers every amenity deserving of the word luxury. Featuring newly upgraded and thoughtfully designed floor plans that meet your needs as well as desires including an affluent downtown location. Our apartment homes in Tampa include the largest homes in the area, open concept gourmet kitchens, custom pendant lighting, polished concrete flooring, Whirlpool appliances, full size washer and dryer, and beautiful granite slab countertops. Our 2,700 sq. ft. fitness center with yoga and spin room, pet spa for your best friend, an additional indoor storage facility Seaport Storage, and furnished guest suite to enjoy are just some of the distinctive features that set Bell Channelside apart.