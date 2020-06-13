/
/
temple terrace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
165 Apartments for rent in Temple Terrace, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
11 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
19 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1326 N Riverhills Dr
1326 North Riverhills Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2549 sqft
Please call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 Lovely, spacious home on a corner lot. Tiled entry with tile and laminate flooring throughout. Wow! Expanded floor plan. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This layout offers lots of space for creativity.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11712 Raintree Lake Ln Apt C
11712 Raintree Lake Lane, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Rent this Raintree Village Condo in Temple Terrace. This unit is situated on the second floor overlooking the community pool and is very close to the Tennis and Hand Ball Courts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6109 East 130th Avenue
6109 East 130th Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2491 sqft
Temple Terrace Pool Home - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Raintree community. In-ground pool with pool service included. 2 car garage. (RLNE5677282)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9608 N 55th Street
9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1412 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13205 SANCTUARY COVE DRIVE
13205 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated luxury condominium community, third floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6310 TREETOP CIRCLE
6310 Treetop Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in beautiful Raintree Manor. 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhome in a quiet community surrounded by large oak trees. Townhome offers a 1-car garage (attached). Two-story townhomes offers over 1,100 sq ft.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13210 ARBOR ISLE DRIVE
13210 Arbor Isle Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
This ground floor condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1170 heated square feet with textured ceilings, alarm systems, and paneled doors.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5106 GAINSVILLE DRIVE
5106 Gainsville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
945 sqft
You'll love this immaculate 2/2 Single story villa. Great location in the quiet and highly desirable community of TEMPLE TERRACE, which is located just minutes from the University of South Florida.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8209 Collier Place
8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1476 sqft
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer & dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color.
Results within 1 mile of Temple Terrace
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
16 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,960
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Temple Crest
1 Unit Available
8731 N 48th St B
8731 North 48th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2/1 Duplex with laundry Room / Bush Blvd Tampa Fl - Property Id: 288310 2/1 Duplex is available for rent in very convenient location close to Bush Blvd and 50th street. The unit is spacious with almost 850 Sq feet of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7806 e ELM ST
7806 East Elm Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
PLACE FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA - SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT IN EAST TAMPA (RLNE5619134)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Temple Terrace rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Temple Terrace area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Temple Terrace from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
