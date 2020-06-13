174 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL

Moving Here

It’s not cheap to live in Westchase. The cost of living is 10.3 percent higher than the national average. Homes are moderately-high priced. This high cost of living is likely a result of the city’s location. Westchase is located half-way between Tampa and Clearwater, making it the perfect locale for commuters and thrill-seekers.

Renting is expensive in Westchase, but there are plenty of units available. The average rental cost is rather steep, and a condo often costs more than an apartment rental. But if you've got your heart set on spacious interiors with lots of designer touches, you might find it's worth the extra rent. If you can swing the higher rent and cost of living, Westchase is perfect for renting families and a single person alike, because it caters to both demographics’ needs.