Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1117 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR
12472 Berkeley Square Drive, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
12472 BERKELEY SQUARE DR Available 07/03/20 Trendy Westchase Townhouse - Trendy Westchase Townhomes SPECTACULAR 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2-story townhouse in the Westchase Countryway, subdivision of Berkeley Square.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10031 New Parke Rd
10031 New Parke Road, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1488 sqft
This 2 story beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath features great upgrades. Half bath has inside utilities. Wood and Tile floors throughout 1st floor. Carpet upstairs with tiled bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10518 Windsor Lake Ct
10518 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1140 sqft
Gym Use included in the rent of this awesome ground floor unit,fully updated kitchen, solid surface counter tops and new appliances! Located at the rear of the building, you don't have any street noise.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9078 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9078 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Enjoy beautiful Westchase living in Lake Chase . This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has neutral colors, like new and ready to move in. Living room features high vaulted ceilings very open and bright. Kitchen has newer appliances and open kitchen layout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9612 ROYCE DRIVE
9612 Royce Drive, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1680 sqft
Heres a chance to welcome the opportunity to reside in the heart of Westchase. Amazing location! The brick-faced facade townhome with its inviting covered front porch boasts 3 bedrooms 2.1 baths and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10006 BRADWELL PLACE
10006 Bradwell Place, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Townhome in Westpark Village behind Avenue at Westchase plaza. Nice open kitchen with granite counter tops that over look the living room. Nice patio at the back of the home. Very pretty home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9640 LAKE CHASE ISLAND WAY
9640 Lake Chase Island Way, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
This is 2 bedroom, 2 bath with neutral color, each bedroom has walking closets and bathroom access, vinyl laminate flooring at high traffic living spaces. Enjoy peaceful Lake View when opening the front door.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10035 BENTLEY WAY
10035 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION! This townhome located in the heart of West Park Village of Westchase will meet all of your needs. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, screened in lanai, 2 car garage featuring extra storage space. Tile flooring throughout the 1st floor.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10536 WHITE LAKE COURT
10536 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Located in the prime community of WESTCHASE, in the private gated community of Lake Chase. This spacious 2bed/2bath has been recently painted and updated.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10422 WHITE LAKE COURT
10422 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
554 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom condo located in desirable lake chase community in Westchase. The community is gated and features 2 pools, fitness center, Club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, playground and a car care center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14527 COTSWOLDS DRIVE
14527 Cotswolds Drive, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE GARAGE WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, COOKTOP AND SINK, WASHER AND DRYER IN GARAGE BELOW. ALL UTILITIES, UP TO $100.00 (EXCEPT CABLE) INCLUDED IN $1050 RENT.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
10409 GREENMONT DRIVE
10409 Greenmont Drive, Westchase, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3052 sqft
Stunning executive home in the GATED Greens of Westchase! Over 3000 square feet of home leaves room for everyone! 3 bedrooms downstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath upstairs. French doors lead to the dedicated home office.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Westchase
1 Unit Available
9829 Meadow Field Cir
9829 Meadow Field Cir, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
944 sqft
1bed/1bath/1car Apartment For RENT: 9829 Meadow Field Circle,Tampa, FL 33626 - Located in West Park Village in the prestigious Westchase with a neighborhood atmosphere. West Park Village amenities are included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10564 Windsor Lake Ct
10564 Windsor Lake Court, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
904 sqft
High End Condo Westchase Gated Community - Property Id: 202098 Gated Community - Westchase Condo clean new safe. Great lake views, good schools, pool, tennis courts, gym, walking/jogging path and clubhouse. A MUST SEE. Hurry will not last.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14810 Del Valle Rd
14810 Del Valle Road, Citrus Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12635 WESTON DRIVE
12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1367 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street.
City GuideWestchase
Westchase is America’s Largest Deed-Restricted Community. And if that knowledge doesn't excite you, just wait until you hear what they're the second largest community of!

If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.  

Having trouble with Craigslist Westchase? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving Here

It’s not cheap to live in Westchase. The cost of living is 10.3 percent higher than the national average. Homes are moderately-high priced. This high cost of living is likely a result of the city’s location. Westchase is located half-way between Tampa and Clearwater, making it the perfect locale for commuters and thrill-seekers.

Renting is expensive in Westchase, but there are plenty of units available. The average rental cost is rather steep, and a condo often costs more than an apartment rental. But if you've got your heart set on spacious interiors with lots of designer touches, you might find it's worth the extra rent. If you can swing the higher rent and cost of living, Westchase is perfect for renting families and a single person alike, because it caters to both demographics’ needs.

Neighborhoods

While 28 neighborhoods might be found in Westchase, not all are ideal for renters. Read on for the best areas to find rental property, along with their relative rental prices represented by dollar signs (the more signs, the higher the rent).

Abbotsford: Abbotsford is part of the six neighborhoods that comprise The Fords, and is mostly made up of single-family homes so apartments are scarce here, but worth it if you can score one. $$$

Arlington Park: One of the town's most exclusive and private areas, it's not surprising that beautifully-decorated condominiums can be found here. Just realize that the nabe is built around owner-occupied homes. $$$

Berkeley Square: You won't have to go far at all for a caffeine fix, plate of pasta, or to see the latest hit movie. Between the shopping centers practically in your living room to tennis courts to help you burn off all those carbs, Berkeley Square is the height of low-maintenance living. $$$   

Enclave: Scour the classified ads for a vacancy in this gated community and if you see one, pounce on it! You'll get all the benefits of living in a home without the pesky lawn care, security and area maintenance. You're monthly dues pay for all of that. $$$$  

West Park Village: West Park Village has eight neighborhoods, all of which has property that can be rented privately from the owners. Villas and townhomes make up most of the neighborhoods, so if low maintenance is high on your list, make sure to check these out. $$$

Wycliff: Perfect for active young families, you and the kiddos won't have to travel far on the weekends to visit the community pool, a tennis center and parks. Homebodies, however, may not see the virtues of this nabe. $$$

Living in Westchase

With not one, but two, town centers, Westchase is a bustling town with lots of shops, restaurants and recreational activities for residents to enjoy. Recreational activities include a Summer Concert Series, while shopping and restaurants are high-end and conveniently located nearby.

An annual pub crawl invites residents, aged 21 and over, to partake in booze samplings in a number of the city’s bars. Some of Florida’s highest-rated bars are located in Westchase, which is likely why Travel + Leisure rank it “the 26th coolest suburb worth a visit.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westchase?
The average rent price for Westchase rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westchase?
Some of the colleges located in the Westchase area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westchase?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westchase from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

