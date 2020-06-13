174 Apartments for rent in Westchase, FL📍
If communities could grow into adolescence and adulthood, Westchase would still be a toddler. Westchase wasn’t founded until 1991, making it one of Florida’s youngest cities. The County Commissioners of Hillsborough County "okay’d" Westchase’s founding and gave birth to what is now known as the country’s largest deed-restricted community. Westchase earns this title, because it’s comprised of a whopping 28 neighborhoods.
It’s not cheap to live in Westchase. The cost of living is 10.3 percent higher than the national average. Homes are moderately-high priced. This high cost of living is likely a result of the city’s location. Westchase is located half-way between Tampa and Clearwater, making it the perfect locale for commuters and thrill-seekers.
Renting is expensive in Westchase, but there are plenty of units available. The average rental cost is rather steep, and a condo often costs more than an apartment rental. But if you've got your heart set on spacious interiors with lots of designer touches, you might find it's worth the extra rent. If you can swing the higher rent and cost of living, Westchase is perfect for renting families and a single person alike, because it caters to both demographics’ needs.
While 28 neighborhoods might be found in Westchase, not all are ideal for renters. Read on for the best areas to find rental property, along with their relative rental prices represented by dollar signs (the more signs, the higher the rent).
Abbotsford: Abbotsford is part of the six neighborhoods that comprise The Fords, and is mostly made up of single-family homes so apartments are scarce here, but worth it if you can score one. $$$
Arlington Park: One of the town's most exclusive and private areas, it's not surprising that beautifully-decorated condominiums can be found here. Just realize that the nabe is built around owner-occupied homes. $$$
Berkeley Square: You won't have to go far at all for a caffeine fix, plate of pasta, or to see the latest hit movie. Between the shopping centers practically in your living room to tennis courts to help you burn off all those carbs, Berkeley Square is the height of low-maintenance living. $$$
Enclave: Scour the classified ads for a vacancy in this gated community and if you see one, pounce on it! You'll get all the benefits of living in a home without the pesky lawn care, security and area maintenance. You're monthly dues pay for all of that. $$$$
West Park Village: West Park Village has eight neighborhoods, all of which has property that can be rented privately from the owners. Villas and townhomes make up most of the neighborhoods, so if low maintenance is high on your list, make sure to check these out. $$$
Wycliff: Perfect for active young families, you and the kiddos won't have to travel far on the weekends to visit the community pool, a tennis center and parks. Homebodies, however, may not see the virtues of this nabe. $$$
With not one, but two, town centers, Westchase is a bustling town with lots of shops, restaurants and recreational activities for residents to enjoy. Recreational activities include a Summer Concert Series, while shopping and restaurants are high-end and conveniently located nearby.
An annual pub crawl invites residents, aged 21 and over, to partake in booze samplings in a number of the city’s bars. Some of Florida’s highest-rated bars are located in Westchase, which is likely why Travel + Leisure rank it “the 26th coolest suburb worth a visit.”