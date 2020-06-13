AL
/
FL
/
tampa
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

164 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Channel District
13 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
Sun Bay South
41 Units Available
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1373 sqft
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Courier City - Oscawana
42 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Beach Park
16 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Riverfront
1 Unit Available
809 N. Oregon Avenue
809 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1846 sqft
Great South Tampa 2 story 3BR/2.5BA on Corner Lot in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful South Tampa Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with lawn care included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Tampa City
1 Unit Available
5008 W. Lancaster St
5008 West Lancaster Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2029 sqft
Spacious 3 level Furnished or Unfurnished townhome in South Tampa close to MacDill AFB!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy 315
7616 Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,150
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 315 Available 06/27/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 299227 Beautiful property in the Rocky Point area of Tampa, just 5 mins from Tampa Intl Airport and Intl Plaza, and 15 mins to Clearwater/Largo.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Bay South
1 Unit Available
3730 W Elrod Ave
3730 West Elrod Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
903 sqft
Remodeled South Tampa Bungalow By MacDill Base - Property Id: 250840 ALSO AVAILABLE SHORT TERM & FURNISHED IF NEEDED!! This beautifully updated bungalow will catch your attention from the stunning curb appeal & welcoming front porch that even has a

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
2615 N Grady Ave 3253
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1085 sqft
Unit 3253 Available 06/30/20 Beautiful & Cozy 2-Bedroom Apt in Central Tampa - Property Id: 238700 Beautiful property in Tampa area (Westshore) just 5 mins from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 10 min to South Tampa and Downtown.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
1433 Harbour Walk Rd
1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1614 sqft
1433 Harbour Island - Property Id: 293150 Live the downtown Tampa lifestyle in this gorgeous townhome located in the prestigious gated community of Harbour Island. A private gated courtyard leads to the an entry foyer and downstairs den.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3401 Skysail Place
3401 Skysail Place, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1085 sqft
Available 07/02/20 2br/2ba Fully Furnished, Short-term OK, Pets OK - Property Id: 78655 Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 minutes from Tampa Int'l Airport and Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun Bay South
1 Unit Available
6039 Printery St Unit 105
6039 Printery St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTSHORE YACHT CLUB 6-MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL! Spectacular 3-story townhome with attached 2-car garage on the park. Two bedrooms plus den/guest bedroom, passenger elevator, high ceilings with hardwood floors in all rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
1 Unit Available
4221 West Spruce Street
4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing "Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wellswood
1 Unit Available
1516 W RIVER LANE
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.JOSEPH HOSPITAL, INTERNATIONAL MALL AND HILLSBOROUGH RIVER.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sun Bay South
1 Unit Available
4433 W FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
4433 West Fairview Heights, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1004 sqft
Great furnished 3 bed 1 bath near MacDill AFB. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances. Home is completely tiled. Rear patio and covered carport with washer and dryer closet. Beautifully furnished. Great South Tampa location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bayshore Beautiful
1 Unit Available
4015 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
4015 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
838 sqft
AVAILABLE IN APRIL! SHORT TERM (FURNISHED) 2500$ a month.Ready to experience for a long term vacation, or are you on temporary assignment, building/renovating your home, or in a transition? Then this is the perfect South Tampa location for you.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE
450 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2231 sqft
Elegant 3 bedroom furnished home at The Plaza Harbor Island with sweeping views of the city. The only building in Tampa right now to offer valet parking and concierge services including mail delivered right to your door.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Harbour Island
1 Unit Available
905 NORMANDY TRACE ROAD
905 Normandy Trace Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1068 sqft
Fully Furnished Military rental for full Per diem... 4 month minium"everything" included on monthly invoice. Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 1CG with utilities included Cable on Harbour Island. Silver ware, pots, pans, dinnerware, Sheets, towels...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Parkland Estates
1 Unit Available
808 N MACDILL AVENUE
808 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Courier City - Oscawana
1 Unit Available
504 S ARMENIA AVENUE
504 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1231 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! BALCONY and 2ND FLOOR CONDO!!! Sizzzzzzling CUSTOM KITCHEN with soft close cabinets and lazy susan !! STAINLESS STEEL appliances ! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Sun Bay South
1 Unit Available
4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211
4853 Mc Elroy Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1190 sqft
KEY FEATURES: Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,465 per month OR 7 months @ $1,515 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Footage: 1,190 sq.ft.
Rent Report
Tampa

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tampa rents declined significantly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,032 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tampa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tampa, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Tampa.
    • While Tampa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTampa 3 BedroomsTampa Accessible ApartmentsTampa Apartments under $1,000Tampa Apartments under $800Tampa Apartments under $900Tampa Apartments with BalconyTampa Apartments with GarageTampa Apartments with GymTampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTampa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTampa Apartments with ParkingTampa Apartments with PoolTampa Apartments with Washer-DryerTampa Cheap PlacesTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Furnished ApartmentsTampa Luxury PlacesTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthChannel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole HeightsCarver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College