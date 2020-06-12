Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM

172 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sun Bay South
16 Units Available
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1243 sqft
Bainbridge at Westshore Marina takes nothing for granted, and takes pride in offering only the best. Reimagine elite marina-district living and discover priceless moments born out of top-quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1086 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1094 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1070 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
71 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1097 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Uptown Tampa
27 Units Available
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,467
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Channel District
13 Units Available
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1069 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
54 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Channel District
13 Units Available
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Sun Bay South
20 Units Available
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1106 sqft
Town Westshore, At A Glance - Waterfront property with spectacular views of Tampa Bay - Extensive outdoor bay-front amenities including multiple courtyards, gardens, beach-entry pool, wet-bar pavilion, and summer kitchen - Stunning, Newport-style,
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
North Hyde Park
9 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1058 sqft
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Hyde Park North
42 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Port Tampa City
14 Units Available
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1132 sqft
Minutes from the Gulf Coast, local shopping and world-class restaurants. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, gym and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
16 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1076 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1019 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
40 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1180 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tampa rents declined significantly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,032 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tampa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tampa, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Tampa.
    • While Tampa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

