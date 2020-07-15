/
USF
46 Apartments For Rent Near USF Main Campus
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,188
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF.
Temple Crest
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1122 sqft
Gated community in North Tampa, right beside Busch Gardens. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio and dishwasher. The complex is private and contains a pool, gym, game room, business center and more.
Tampa Palms
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$849
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential location near public transportation and shopping. Clean units with all-electric kitchens and mini blinds. Community amenities include pool with sundeck and on-site clothing care center.
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$914
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1056 sqft
Conveniently location along I-275 and close to University of South Florida, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with pool, sundeck and business center.
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,047
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
881 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Laurel Chase in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$991
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
910 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, tennis court, gym, business center and clubhouse. One- and two-bedroom with fully equipped kitchens, over-sized closets, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Near University of South Florida, I-275, public transit, shopping and dining.
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tampa Commons in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
873 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, subway tile backsplash in kitchen, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, pool, playground, gym and internet cafe. Pet-friendly with dog park on-site.
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. On-site laundry available. Cats and dogs allowed. Near shops and restaurants at University Square Mall. Right next to the University of South Florida.
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
Tampa Palms
4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE
4988 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2286 sqft
GATED in Tampa Palms!! Great SCHOOL! End Unit!! Screen patio!! Tile downstairs, wood laminate upstairs bedroom! No carpet!! Huge bonus room!! This Gorgeous townhouse located in Tampa Palms prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style gated community of PALMA
Tampa Palms
4915 Anniston Cir
4915 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2286 sqft
Please call Karen Tillman-Gosselin at 813-629-1502 for property information on 4915 Anniston Tampa, FL 33647
Lake Forest
14711 Lake Forest Drive
14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
10908 N 61st St
10908 North 61st Street, Temple Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
3/3 Gorgeous Pool Home in Temple Terrace!! Step into a warm and inviting foyer overlooking the living room with custom built cabinetry with bookshelves not to mention a large picture window.
Temple Crest
8715 N 37th St
8715 North 37th Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1406 sqft
Gorgeous New 3 Br 2 Bth House in Temple Crest - Property Id: 306202 Perfectly located off E Busch Blvd. near Busch Gardens. This newly built, gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It offers a large open floor plan, perfect for the family life.