Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill online portal tennis court cats allowed cc payments e-payments package receiving trash valet

Tucked away on 34 acres of lush landscaping, our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Tampa, Florida, are the resort-style getaways that you have been searching for. Our serene community is situated west of Dale Mabry Highway just minutes from Veterans Expressway and I-275, making our location convenient to all sections of the Tampa Bay area. Enjoy several local outdoor activities such as Northdale Golf & Country Club, Babe Zaharias Golf Course and Lake Park which offers archery, BMX bike track, equestrian center, walking trails and 5 fishing lakes. Select homes proudly feature vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen cabinetry, walk-in closets, screened-in patios or balconies, and wood burning fireplaces. Our Tampa apartments offer an extensive 1,700 square foot 24 hour fitness facility and four refreshing swimming pools that are available at our residents' convenience. All the comfort and amenities of first class resorts await you at Northgreen at Carrollwood.