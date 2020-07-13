All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like Northgreen at Carrollwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Tampa, FL
Northgreen at Carrollwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Northgreen at Carrollwood

Open Now until 6pm
3831 Northgreen Ave · (813) 518-6314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL 33624

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1111 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 0514 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northgreen at Carrollwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
tennis court
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
trash valet
Tucked away on 34 acres of lush landscaping, our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Tampa, Florida, are the resort-style getaways that you have been searching for. Our serene community is situated west of Dale Mabry Highway just minutes from Veterans Expressway and I-275, making our location convenient to all sections of the Tampa Bay area. Enjoy several local outdoor activities such as Northdale Golf & Country Club, Babe Zaharias Golf Course and Lake Park which offers archery, BMX bike track, equestrian center, walking trails and 5 fishing lakes. Select homes proudly feature vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen cabinetry, walk-in closets, screened-in patios or balconies, and wood burning fireplaces. Our Tampa apartments offer an extensive 1,700 square foot 24 hour fitness facility and four refreshing swimming pools that are available at our residents' convenience. All the comfort and amenities of first class resorts await you at Northgreen at Carrollwood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400 waiver fee or 1/2-2 month refundable deposit, Based On Credit. 1 month deposit for applicant's doesn't have SSN
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $200 Risk fee for no rental history
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a one time non-refundable pet fee of $300 for your first pet, and an additional $200 for your second pet. Pet rent is $20/month per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $25/month. Surface lot available. Covered reserved parking is available for an additional cost. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northgreen at Carrollwood have any available units?
Northgreen at Carrollwood has 25 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Northgreen at Carrollwood have?
Some of Northgreen at Carrollwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northgreen at Carrollwood currently offering any rent specials?
Northgreen at Carrollwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northgreen at Carrollwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Northgreen at Carrollwood is pet friendly.
Does Northgreen at Carrollwood offer parking?
Yes, Northgreen at Carrollwood offers parking.
Does Northgreen at Carrollwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northgreen at Carrollwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northgreen at Carrollwood have a pool?
Yes, Northgreen at Carrollwood has a pool.
Does Northgreen at Carrollwood have accessible units?
No, Northgreen at Carrollwood does not have accessible units.
Does Northgreen at Carrollwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northgreen at Carrollwood has units with dishwashers.
