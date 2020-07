Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking cc payments hot tub internet access

The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers. Imagine a warm tropical breeze as you sit on your patio or balcony and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Your spacious apartment home is designed to enhance your lifestyle with comfort, convenience, tranquil landscaping and swaying palms. The Commons has something for everyone. You can enjoy socializing in our centrally located clubhouse, relax by the pool on those hot summer days, or get in some exercise on our sports court.