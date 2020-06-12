Apartment List
230 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sun Bay South
16 Units Available
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1432 sqft
Bainbridge at Westshore Marina takes nothing for granted, and takes pride in offering only the best. Reimagine elite marina-district living and discover priceless moments born out of top-quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Hyde Park North
43 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,808
1479 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1180 sqft
Live exceptionally at Waterview at Rocky Point; an upscale waterfront living with easy access to Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Channel District
11 Units Available
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
26 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
26 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1705 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
9 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1169 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Port Tampa City
14 Units Available
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1400 sqft
Minutes from the Gulf Coast, local shopping and world-class restaurants. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, gym and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westchase
21 Units Available
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1499 sqft
Upscale apartment homes with in-unit laundry and designer tile kitchen backsplash. Residents can use a 24/7 cafe, pool and sundeck, and private courtyards on site. Close to shops and eateries of Westchase Town Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
24 Units Available
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1469 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sun Bay South
5 Units Available
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1511 sqft
The newest address in South Tampa is hemispheres apart from the rest. Inspired by the hilltop town in Tuscany, Italy, Cortona welcomes you to discover its modern village lifestyle and make yourself at home surrounded by its Mediterranean charm.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
North Hyde Park
10 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,621
1555 sqft
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Beach Park
15 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,644
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tampa rents declined significantly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,032 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tampa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tampa, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Tampa.
    • While Tampa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

