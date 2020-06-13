Getting Situated

Florida does take some getting used to if you're not from here originally, especially the weather. It’s humid out here, folks. And while most states enjoy a pure, sun-shining summer, Egypt gets routinely doused by passing thunderstorms. Don't fret though, they come and go quickly and leave a blue sky behind. But mind dawn and dusk, because that wet air attracts mosquitoes like nobody’s business and hurricanes just can’t quit Tampa Bay. You may want to invest heavily in renters insurance and two by fours. The weather good news is winter, of course, no shoveling snow or shopping for parkas.

Those used to public transportation are going to be in for a shock; cars are definitely a way of life. But, if you do like bicycling, there are several neighborhoods with excellent biking situations, and many residents make their way to work atop a two-wheeled motor-free vehicle. Plus, most areas are walkable, so cars are only necessary for work and major errands.

Another bonus: vacancy rates. Need to move here in a hurry? That’s not a problem at all, because not only is Egypt-blah-blah right next to the Tampa Airport, the vacancy rates are often pretty high--especially with the high student population. Even in the more family oriented neighbors, the vacancy rates are a comfortable 6 percent. Just give yourself a couple weeks to search for apartments in order to have some wiggle room, and no worries.