339 Apartments for rent in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL

Verified

15 Units Available
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$803
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a variety of floor plans, this community is all about comfort and affordability. Units provide patios, walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections and large living spaces. Community amenities include a playground and two swimming pools.

1 Unit Available
7806 N Matanzas Ave
7806 North Matanzas Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1512 sqft
7806 N Matanzas Ave Available 07/01/20 - Coming Soon!! Currently occupied, Please DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. Ready for move in early July. Well cared for 2 story 3 bedroom home with 1 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Includes large bonus room/den.

1 Unit Available
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr #201, 1722
8718 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath apartment in a gated community - Nicely kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartments at Mallard Reserve. *****Second HOA application (fee $75 per person or $125 per couple) approval can take up to 15 days***** Terms: -$1,150.

1 Unit Available
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 104
8630 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
581 sqft
1BR / 1BA - Great spacious condo perfectly located near the pool! First floor with largest one-bedroom floor plan featuring sliding glass doors just off of the living room and bedroom, large covered patio, outsdide storage closet and view of the

1 Unit Available
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr Unit 203
8653 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
684 sqft
***JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - MUST MOVE BY JULY 1ST!*** HALF-OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT! GREAT LOCATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! This 2ND floor one bedroom condo has tall ceilings, an open floor-plan, separate dining area, decorative fireplace in living room

1 Unit Available
3710 W Sligh Ave
3710 West Sligh Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1430 sqft
This 3/2 circular driveway home - is located, one block from Florida Hospital Carrollwood, 15 minutes to Citrus Park Mall, a 20-minute drive to Downtown Tampa, International Mall & Tampa International Airport.

1 Unit Available
8706 w kenyon ave
8706 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.

1 Unit Available
8723 FANCY FINCH DRIVE
8723 Fancy Finch Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
581 sqft
The Grand Reserve Condominiums in Tampa. This condo is a 1/1 located on the 2nd floor (no upstairs neighbors). patio with storage.

Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
4003 Oak Limb Ct.
4003 Oak Limb Court, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1037 sqft
2 bedroom Townhome for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome for rent in Tampa. This two story unit is located in Kirby Creek Townhomes near Carrollwood! The downstairs features a living/kitchen/dining combo room.

Pinecrest West Park
1 Unit Available
8007 N Coolidge Ave
8007 North Coolidge Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,880
1840 sqft
Tastefully remodeled - with newer upgraded bathrooms and updated Kitchen, fully fenced with huge backyard. Newer flooring, new appliances, and new roof. Move-In ready.

Cypress Glen
1 Unit Available
8810 CYPRESS HAMMOCK DRIVE
8810 Cypress Hammock Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1662 sqft
Beautiful house, close to the Tampa International Airport, shopping mall .This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the gated community of Cypress Glen.

1 Unit Available
8753 KAUAI COURT
8753 Kauai Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
632 sqft
Well maintained ground floor unit. Laminate flooring and granite countertops. Screened porch by tennis court and pool. End unit.

1 Unit Available
8676 KEY ROYALE LANE
8676 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
570 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent in the upscale, gated community of Grande Oasis at Carrollwood! Cute as a button 1 bedroom unit, beautifully decorated and fully furnished.

1 Unit Available
8716 KENYON VIEW COURT
8716 Kenyon View Ct, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling.

1 Unit Available
3853 S LAKE DRIVE
3853 South Lake Drive, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
710 sqft
Property for Rent!! Condominium 1/1. Community Pool, Gated Community. Porcelain Floors. Property Located close to Waters and Dale Mabry HWY. Convenient to Shopping centers, Malls and Restaurants
Results within 1 mile of Egypt Lake-Leto
Lowry Park North
10 Units Available
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Manor in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Mabry Manor
4902 N MacDill Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Near I-275 and I-75. Larger residences with patio or balcony. 24-hour maintenance. Coffee bar, gym, business center, and playgrounds provided. Lavish pool. Minutes from Downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.
13 Units Available
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$951
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
Lowry Park North
32 Units Available
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Lowry Park North
15 Units Available
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Forest Hills
22 Units Available
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$870
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1180 sqft
Well-equipped 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful lakeside complex with pool, gym and tennis court. Many parks and lakes are within walking or driving distance while I-275 links you to downtown Tampa.
7 Units Available
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
693 sqft
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
St Joseph's Hospital
22 Units Available
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
St Joseph's Hospital
7 Units Available
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
City GuideEgypt Lake-Leto
Egypt Lake-Leto is actually four areas combined to make one census designated place: Egypt, Lake, Leto and West Park Estates.

Egypt Lake-Leto is certainly a mouthful of words, but it’s also a body full of good times. It just happens to be located right near Tampa and its requisite peppering of higher institutions of learning.Yeah, this is a bit of a college town but not in the heart of college land, so there are plenty of families, singles, young couples and their ilk. There are also some great amenities that folks adore about college areas, like a walkable neighborhood and a diverse population, but it also has small town charm. Add to that the proximity to water and unique Florida attractions (fried alligator appetizer, anyone?) and you have yourself a fascinating spot in Americas most intriguing state. Sure, Florida is full of weird stories and unusual people, but that sure beats being bored by the podunk types of Middle America, right? Plus, it's pretty inexpensive out here. Do your best to dodge the hurricanes and mosquitoes and enjoy the wild ride.

Getting Situated

Florida does take some getting used to if you're not from here originally, especially the weather. It’s humid out here, folks. And while most states enjoy a pure, sun-shining summer, Egypt gets routinely doused by passing thunderstorms. Don't fret though, they come and go quickly and leave a blue sky behind. But mind dawn and dusk, because that wet air attracts mosquitoes like nobody’s business and hurricanes just can’t quit Tampa Bay. You may want to invest heavily in renters insurance and two by fours. The weather good news is winter, of course, no shoveling snow or shopping for parkas.

Those used to public transportation are going to be in for a shock; cars are definitely a way of life. But, if you do like bicycling, there are several neighborhoods with excellent biking situations, and many residents make their way to work atop a two-wheeled motor-free vehicle. Plus, most areas are walkable, so cars are only necessary for work and major errands.

Another bonus: vacancy rates. Need to move here in a hurry? That’s not a problem at all, because not only is Egypt-blah-blah right next to the Tampa Airport, the vacancy rates are often pretty high--especially with the high student population. Even in the more family oriented neighbors, the vacancy rates are a comfortable 6 percent. Just give yourself a couple weeks to search for apartments in order to have some wiggle room, and no worries.

Living Large

Despite Florida’s wealth of amenities, Egypt Lake-Leto included, the cost of living is refreshingly below the national average. Each city and district is slightly different, but generally you can expect living costs to be lower than what you were previously paying, especially housing prices. Then theres all that quality ethnic food you can count on. With such a diverse population, residents can expect authentic Cuban sandwiches, high-end steak houses and steamy bowls of Vietnamese Pho within the same one-mile radius. Eating out at such a low cost never tasted so delicious.

Finding a Spot

The neighborhoods in Egypt Lake-Leto are fairly similar to one another, but some are better for small units, like studios, and others are more family-oriented. Have a look-see and maybe get down on the ground and have a peek, if you can.

Egypt: Newer homes, a comfortable mix of owners and renters, oodles of students and a walkable area make this place pretty prime real estate. The cost of living here is very low.

Plaza Terrace: Best for those looking for single living accommodations, Plaza has scads of studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. If you speak Spanish and want an area flush with fellow bilinguals, this is a sweet stop.

Drew Park: If you're a student, come on down! It’s walkable, bikable, hand-standable and it’s also filled with renting students just like you. Expect airplane noises all the time.

Lowry Park Central: People love the short commute here, plus the walkable neighborhoods make it relatively car-free living on the weekends. Its especially diverse and has middling levels of amenities and the like, so its a great middle ground.

Riverside: Also known as Riverbend, because why the hell not? The neighborhood sits on the river and has a somewhat walkable area. On the other hand, it’s near the Lowry Park Zoo and it’s inexpensive, so if those are priorities do what you gotta.

Egypt Lake-Leto has charm and interest, diverse inhabitants and entertaining amenities, shopping centers and colleges. It’s got a little of everything. But overall, it’s a winner. And with the low cost of living and housing, it makes a fantastic place for students to stay while getting their degree on.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Egypt Lake-Leto?
The average rent price for Egypt Lake-Leto rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Egypt Lake-Leto?
Some of the colleges located in the Egypt Lake-Leto area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Egypt Lake-Leto?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Egypt Lake-Leto from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

