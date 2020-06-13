/
carrollwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 PM
258 Apartments for rent in Carrollwood, FL📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$884
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 to 9 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony, overlooking
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonehedge
1 Unit Available
4842 Foxshire Cir
4842 Foxshire Circle, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2017 sqft
4842 Foxshire Cir Available 06/21/20 4 Bedroom in the Heart of Carrollwood!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! This lovely 1 bedroom condo features a spacious open floor plan with large living room, separate dining area, breakfast bar, roomy master bedroom with walk-in closet and garden tub-shower in bathroom.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204
5621 Pinnacle Heights Cr 204, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1168 sqft
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 Available 07/01/20 nice and quiet condo in desirable Pinnacle Heart of Carrollwood - Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10020 Strafford Oaks Court Unit 918
10020 Strafford Oak Ct, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your Self-Showing Today! 3rd Floor 1BD/1BA Condo with water view located in Carrollwood area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
4132 Pinelake Lane
4132 Pinelake Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Condo for Rent - Beautiful setting in this community. Great location to enjoy and relax with a wonderful community pool and quiet landscape. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5745332)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14093 Trouville Dr.
14093 Trouville Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1580 sqft
2Bed/ 2.5 bath Town home with a one car garage in Carrollwood. - 2Bed /2.5 Bath Townhome nestled away in the wooded area of the desirable Carrollwood community.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4112 Tartan Pl
4112 Tartan Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4116 McTavish Pl
4116 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome about 1200 sqft close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr, #101
5610 Pinnacle Heights Cr 101, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1164 sqft
Beautiful 2Bed 2Bath totally updated apartment. - Available June 1, Don't miss your chance of this spacious ground floor apartment. Master suite with private bathroom. All brand new stainless steel appliances and updated kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708
10028 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
10028 Strafford Oak Ct #708 Available 07/15/20 Carrollwood: 1B/1B Ground Floor condo in The Landings of Tampa.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10024 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10024 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Updated third floor condo in desirable Carrollwood. Minutes to the airport, Raymond James Stadium, Dale Mabry & the Veteran's Expressway. Split floorplan with no carpet- only tile and laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
10020 STRAFFORD OAK COURT
10020 Strafford Oak Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
914 sqft
Corner unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with a screened Porch on the ground Floor. Freshly painted; beautiful rectangle Tile flooring in the Spacious Living room & Dining room Combo (Great room), Kitchen and both bathrooms needs some TLC.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14722 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14722 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
2 story condo with split bedroom plan. Large living room with sliders leading to screened back porch. Eating space off Kitchen and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and Granite counters with additional eating Bar.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
10315 CARROLLWOOD LANE
10315 Carrollwood Lane, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Lovely remodeled end unit 2 story condo in the heart of Carrollwood, with shopping, public transportation and the pool nearby. This condo has a newer roof, newer flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, newer fans, newer blinds and newer paint.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5621 PINNACLE HEIGHTS CIRCLE
5621 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1164 sqft
Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area. has a screened balcony! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located in the heart of CARROLLWOOD.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
14625 PAR CLUB CIRCLE
14625 Par Club Circle, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1475 sqft
Bright and clean unit steps away from the pool in the MIDDLE of CARROLLWOOD! Water and washer/dryer INCLUDED!! Enjoy your shaded private parking/carport! Offering a very private residence tucked away in Carrollwood Cove.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
4711 RIDGE POINT DRIVE
4711 Ridge Point Drive, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1523 sqft
Stunning brand new complete renovation of this spacious open concept 4 bedroom home boasting 2 living spaces and a large covered lanai.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4114 MCTAVISH PLACE
4114 Mc Tavish Place, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Walk to it all! Amazing 1200 sq ft townhome offering fantastic living space with patio! Restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more ....
1 of 21
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Carrollwood Village
1 Unit Available
13614 Clubside Dr
13614 Clubside Drive, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
2120 sqft
Highly Desirable Clubside Community in Carrollwood Village offers 3/2!! Mature shade trees adorn this loving maintained home. Step into your ever-spacious foyer, as well as your formal living room and dining room.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carrollwood
1 Unit Available
10406 RECLINATA LANE
10406 Reclinata Lane, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3350 sqft
Carrollwood executive home Just reduced !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! a 4 bedroom 3 bath 3400 sqft home that has lake access to ski lake carroll, has been newly remodeled, has a pool, fenced lot with huge trees.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Beacon Meadows
1 Unit Available
11705 PAINTED HILLS LANE
11705 Painted Hills Lane, Carrollwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Short term Furnished rental utilities all included. New Inside! Completely remodeled, 3 bedroom 2 bath. Tastefully updated in 2019 with new furnishings, laminate floors and all new linens.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Carrollwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Carrollwood include Carrollwood Village.
Some of the colleges located in the Carrollwood area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carrollwood from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
