297 Apartments for rent in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL

1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9158 Hillcroft Dr
9158 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1588 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MAGNOLIA PARK - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous completely furnished 2 Bedroom /2.5 Bath and two car garage townhome in Magnolia Park in Riverview area of Tampa Bay.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
8528 GOLD RIDGE CIRCLE
8528 Gold Ridge Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clair Mel City
1 Unit Available
1722 DARLINGTON DRIVE
1722 Darlington Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLAIR MEL CITY - COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CLAIR MEL CITY, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN, ALSO IN BATHROOM, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED IN
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4913 Dhanmandi Cir
4913 Dhanmandi Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1550 sqft
Modular Home 3/2 For Rent on Private Fenced Lot - Property Id: 288309 Adorable Newly Remodeled Mobile Home for Rent with 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths ; Large Living Room on Quarter Acre Lot at the end of a Street with in a very Central location.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4620 Chatterton Way
4620 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Location, Location! Close to the Crosstown, I-4, and 75 the gated Community of Magnolia Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9118 Hillcroft Drive
9118 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1588 sqft
9118 Hillcroft Drive Available 07/06/20 Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5 bathrooms & Loft townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
4604 Chatterton Way
4604 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
Village Homes is a gated community with many welcoming and exciting amenities. Pets Friendly! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. The neighborhood features streetlights and sidewalks throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Pavilion
1 Unit Available
3325 Manor Cove Circle
3325 Manor Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1808 sqft
Lovely Upgraded Home with an Ultra Convenient Location and Stunning Upgrades!! Open Great Room with Wood Floors, Formal Dining Room with furniture niche, Bright and Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Tile, and
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4729 CHATTERTON WAY
4729 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, has tons of natural light, modern touches and is move-in ready! Durable and easy to clean ceramic tile can be found on the first floor while plush carpet is located upstairs in the hallways and
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9308 SAPPHIREBERRY LANE
9308 Sapphireberry Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
1931 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW..."Magnolia Park" is a SUPER LOCATION move in ready home has 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2.5 baths, 2CG, spacious kitchen/family room combo, indoor laundry room, and an attached 2 car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8307 LIBBY LANE
8307 Libby Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1379 sqft
SECTION 8 Accepted - Ready to rent immediately. The sooner the better. Easy commute to all the amenities in both Tampa and Brandon. Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom block home. Large fenced in back yard. Completely remodeled. Fresh paint inside and out.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Clair Mel City
1 Unit Available
1807 Cadillac Circle
1807 Cadillac Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
- (RLNE5778673)
Results within 1 mile of Palm River-Clair Mel
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
19 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
53 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1461 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Tampa
13 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Palm River-Clair Mel rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Palm River-Clair Mel area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm River-Clair Mel from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
