port tampa city
118 Apartments for rent in Port Tampa City, Tampa, FL
16 Units Available
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,508
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Minutes from the Gulf Coast, local shopping and world-class restaurants. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, gym and trash valet.
1 Unit Available
5008 W. Lancaster St
5008 West Lancaster Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2029 sqft
Spacious 3 level Furnished or Unfurnished townhome in South Tampa close to MacDill AFB!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 Unit Available
7104 S Kissimmee St
7104 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
This renovated 2 bedroom apartment that is about 900 sqft in south tampa . This unit has been renovated with all new kitchen cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, range. Tile throughout with open feel. Nice updated bathroom.
1 Unit Available
6612 South Faul Street
6612 South Faul Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
750 sqft
1 Unit Available
6719 S WEST SHORE BOULEVARD
6719 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1457 sqft
close to beaches, boat ramp, Macdill airforce base Spacious rooms, ceramic tile throughout, insulated windows, space to park your boat, RV multiple cars. Short term lease available " terms vary according to lease terms"
1 Unit Available
7102 S KISSIMMEE STREET
7102 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
This renovated 2 bedroom apartment that is about 900 sqft in south tampa . This unit has been renovated with all new kitchen cabinets, appliances including refrigerator, range. Tile throughout with open feel. Nice updated bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Port Tampa City
30 Units Available
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1275 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Recently remodeled community with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a racquetball court, gym, game room, basketball court and pool table.
59 Units Available
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,054
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
869 sqft
Situated right on Old Tampa Bay and just steps away from a bus stop, this community offers residents a gym, tennis court, clubhouse and hot tub. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
7001 Interbay Blvd. #229
7001 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schooner Cove Townhome - Near MacDill AFB - Start your day watching the sunrise on your balcony, looking out at the fish-stocked pond and lush green surroundings. Or walk/jog around the half mile loop which encircles this oasis within the city.
1 Unit Available
4430 West Varn Avenue
4430 Varn Avenue, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1272 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5920 PRINTERY STREET
5920 Printery St, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2262 sqft
Spectacular 2200 square foot townhome with an attached 2-car garage, passenger ELEVATOR and multiple terraces in perfect condition.
1 Unit Available
6021 PRINTERY STREET
6021 Printery St, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westshore Yacht Club is more than a community, it's a lifestyle! Enjoy resort style living in this prestigious waterfront community with luxury amenities just a few steps from your front door.
1 Unit Available
4433 W Fairview Heights
4433 West Fairview Heights, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1004 sqft
SOUTH TAMPA CHARMER - STUNNING 3 BED ONE BATH MID CENTURY RANCH WITH CARPORT MINUTES FROM MACDILL AFB GREAT SOUTH TAMPA LOCATION.
1 Unit Available
4012 W Montgomery Ter
4012 Montgomery Terrace, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
This south Tampa home has recently been fully remodeled. Entering this home you will be impressed with the simulated hand carved wood flooring throughout the spacious open floor.
1 Unit Available
6317 S LANSDALE CIRCLE
6317 South Lansdale Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
POOL home! This South Tampa home has been completely updated and is move-in ready! The A/C and roof were replaced in 2015 and the plumbing and electrical completely redone in 2016.
1 Unit Available
4114 W MONTGOMERY TERRACE
4114 Montgomery Terrace, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated home, no expense spared with this whole house renovation! Walk through the door into the open living and dining space. The dining space fits a large table and chairs with lots of windows to let in natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Port Tampa City
27 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
17 Units Available
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
977 sqft
Just off the water along Gandy Blvd. Near Downtown Tampa. Modern appliances, spacious solarium and walk-in closets in each suite. On-site amenities include a pool, gym, business center and dog park. Volleyball court and courtyard.
43 Units Available
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
872 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
123 Units Available
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,406
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1120 sqft
NOW OPEN AND ACCEPTING IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS BY APPOINTMENT! Ask us how to receive up to 6 WEEKS FREE & A LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL for a limited time on select homes.
13 Units Available
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1473 sqft
Stylish homes with views of the bay. Community highlights include tropical landscaping, a game room and a conference center. Close to Westshore Plaza Mall and Cypress Point Park. Five miles from downtown. Near I-275.
20 Units Available
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,618
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1432 sqft
Bainbridge at Westshore Marina takes nothing for granted, and takes pride in offering only the best. Reimagine elite marina-district living and discover priceless moments born out of top-quality amenities.
37 Units Available
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Social areas abound at Tampa's newest luxury apartment community. An outdoor bar, resort pool, state-of-the-art gym and more await, while pet-friendly interiors boast contemporary kitchens, spacious closets and granite touches.
37 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
