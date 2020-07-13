Apartment List
/
FL
/
tampa
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

310 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tampa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
17 Units Available
Bayside West
Infinity Westshore
4800 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
977 sqft
Just off the water along Gandy Blvd. Near Downtown Tampa. Modern appliances, spacious solarium and walk-in closets in each suite. On-site amenities include a pool, gym, business center and dog park. Volleyball court and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
24 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1275 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Recently remodeled community with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a racquetball court, gym, game room, basketball court and pool table.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
28 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,441
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,263
1381 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1142 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
59 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,054
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
869 sqft
Situated right on Old Tampa Bay and just steps away from a bus stop, this community offers residents a gym, tennis court, clubhouse and hot tub. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
43 Units Available
Bayside West
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
872 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
22 Units Available
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
7 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,171
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
18 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
123 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,406
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1120 sqft
NOW OPEN AND ACCEPTING IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS BY APPOINTMENT! Ask us how to receive up to 6 WEEKS FREE & A LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL for a limited time on select homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tampa, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tampa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTampa 3 BedroomsTampa Accessible ApartmentsTampa Apartments under $1,000Tampa Apartments under $800Tampa Apartments under $900
Tampa Apartments with BalconyTampa Apartments with GarageTampa Apartments with GymTampa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTampa Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTampa Apartments with ParkingTampa Apartments with Pool
Tampa Apartments with Washer-DryerTampa Cheap PlacesTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Furnished ApartmentsTampa Luxury PlacesTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College