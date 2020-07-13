246 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
$
20 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$907
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1000 sqft
Our uniquely designed community features one and two bedroom apartment homes. For those discerning residents who want to leave behind the stress of city life, Carrollwood Station offers a lush oasis of peace and solitude.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Northeast Tampa, this apartment community is within walking distance of the University Mall and the University of South Florida. Amenities include wood-like plank flooring, in-home laundry connections and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
St Joseph's Hospital
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$991
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Hunters Green
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
MacFarlane Park
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
950 sqft
Luxury units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse. Located off West Columbus Drive, close to shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Town N County Park
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palmera Pointe is a 20 acre rental condominium community that redefines everyday living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Channel District
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1243 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
20 Units Available
Channel District
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,531
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1225 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, 24-hour maintenance, and playground. Units feature washer-dryer, upgraded cabinets and countertops, and patio or balcony. Located close to Westfield Citrus Park, Westchase, and Al Lopez Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1092 sqft
The life you've always dreamed of in Tampa, Florida, is waiting for you at Amira at Westly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,010
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
Located on Dale Mabry Highway, these apartments offer both convenience and comfort. Units have all modern features and amenities, as well as a community lounge, clubhouse and Wi-Fi cafe. Close to restaurants and schools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
8 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
5 Units Available
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
34 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1080 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.

July 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tampa rents declined slightly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,030 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tampa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Tampa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Tampa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

