292 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL📍
Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.
Town ‘n’ Country is a pretty small place considering its population, but it does have a couple of different areas with distinctive environments. Here are a few worth checking out:
Rocky Point Golf Course: Located at the very southeast tip of Town ‘n’ Country, the Rocky Point Golf Course area is a calm, quiet and peaceful place to live. It's right on the Tampa Bay and just next to Skyway Park, which offers lots of outdoor activities and fun for everyone. It's also got the added bonus of being just off the Courtney Campbell Causeway, which makes it a great choice for commuters who need to get across the bay quickly. It's mixed income with many low-cost apartments for rent. This is the place to look for one bedroom apartments and homes. Plus there's a gorgeous course, full driving range, pro shop, restaurant and everything else a golf-lover could want.
Double Branch Bay: This area is a cluster of little islands and dots of land in an inlet off the Tampa Bay. I-580 passes by here, also known as W. Hillsborough Avenue, so it has convenient access to the rest of the city. The charming Cabbagehead Bayou is located in this part of town, too. It's a great place for people who like boating or watersports you can head into the nearby Mobbly Bay to catch some of the wildlife, or sail right across the Bay to Safety Harbor.
Countryway Golf Club: This area is located on the northeast side of Town ‘n’ Country, further inland than the aforementioned neighborhoods. Some people prefer this as the weather doesnt seem quite so humid a few miles from the water, but there are still plenty of marshlands around here so it’s definitely not a dry area. The golf club is quite pretty and has a number of subdivisions surrounding it with pretty houses, such as the Hamptons at Countryway, Fox Creek at Countryway and the Meadows at Countryway, all which have affordable homes and apartments for rent in a lovely setting. Many people prefer the curvy, tree-lined streets and neighborhood feel of this area as opposed to some of the more urban settings.
City Center: City Center has an average small town, downtown kind of feel. It's not particularly pretty but it’s near the Town ‘n’ Country Hospital, which is a nice convenience. There are a number of canals running into the area from the bay, which gives it a charming, European kind of feel. I-580 runs right through the area so you can hop on for easy commuting to nearby cities. You can find apartment complexes and a few high-rise apartments here for very affordable prices.
West Waters Ave: The northeast corner of Town ‘n’ Country doesn't have a whole lot going on but there are a few small communities with inexpensive apartment rentals. I-589 and 584 intersect here so it sees a lot of traffic flying by every day. Copperfield and Deerfield are nice communities to look for rental properties.
Moving here will be pretty inexpensive: lower cost than about 50% of the areas in the US! The upside is that you’ll have endless summer here on the water. The downside? You will have have to deal with the atrocious summer humidity. But if you can stomach it, it’s a great place to plant your feet, conveniently located right on the Bay with easy access to a number of different cities nearby.
The Homes
There are lots of older, established homes and some small apartment buildings, and theres’ a good mix of renters and owners, meaning you'll probably have no trouble finding a great spot at a great price. The vacancy rate is above the national average as well, which is even better news! The cost of living is a little less than average and its chock full of singles, so use the money you're saving to go out on a few dates every month.
Make sure to make a few appointments to see different kinds of apartment rentals before you settle on the right one. There are lots of different choices and you'll want to make sure that you're getting exactly what you want. Be sure to bring the necessary paperwork along with your ID, references, credit history, bank statements, etc. and, of course, your checkbook! You'll likely be asked to pay first month, last month and security deposit upfront. Luckily with rents this low that shouldn't break the bank, but still, it adds up! If you don't think you'll be able to front that kind of cash on the spot, talk to a parent or family member about becoming a guarantor - this means that they'll sign on your lease as well, so, in the unlikely event that you can't come up with rent, they are agreeing to cover it for you. It's a great way for a lot of young people to rent their first apartment without having heaps of money in the bank to back them up.
Schools
There are a number of universities within 20 miles, making it a great spot for students to live and also to just take advantage of everything the institutions have to offer.