Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

292 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL

Town N County Park
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
47 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
877 sqft
Bayvue is located south of Memorial Highway, one mile from the Veterans Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments feature several floor plans that include hardwood floors, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Community has car wash area and sports courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1240 sqft
Units include garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, parking and pool. Located conveniently for commuters, close to major highways.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
2 Units Available
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1250 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6218 Oak Cluster Cir
6218 Oak Cluster Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath 1300 sqft 2 story townhouse that has a fenced in backyard near tampa international airport.The home is located right off of the veterans expressway on w waters ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102
4302 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1147 sqft
4302 Bayside Village Drive #102 Available 08/01/20 BeachWalk! Large 2/2 Condo with Amazing Views of the mangroves! French doors leading to Screened Porch! Brand New AC! - Welcome to BeachWalk, a highly sought after community that is conveniently

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town N County Park
1 Unit Available
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct
8707 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High End Townhome - Property Id: 294568 High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit. This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Crest Park
1 Unit Available
8419 Stillbrook Avenue
8419 Stillbrook Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1233 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5534 Baywater Dr Unit 161
5534 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with 1,080 sf conveniently on first floor for easy move in! Gated waterfront community of Gallery at Bayport....

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5704 Baywater Dr
5704 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
2BR /2BA + Den - Wonderful Gallery at Bayport location! Upgraded with granite, stainless and more. Full size laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bay Crest Park
1 Unit Available
8718 Thornwood Lane
8718 Thornwood Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2488 sqft
A beautiful combination of a remodeled open floor plan and a large outdoor entertaining space, perfect for spending time by the water. This impeccable home features an ideal blend of quality materials and exceptional design.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Spinnaker Cove
1 Unit Available
8708 COVE COURT
8708 Cove Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1460 sqft
Lawn, Basic Cable TV, Water & Trash included. 2/2.5 Condo Ready Now. Upscale stainless steel kitchen appliances, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Gleaming wood stairway and 2nd floor plus ceramic tile downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Port Colony
1 Unit Available
6308 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6308 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1068 sqft
Totally renovated 2/2 ground floor end-unit, the community has access to Tampa Bay, close to airport, the Veteran's Expressway. You have to see this unit before sign a lease with other.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Town N County Park
1 Unit Available
7506 SWINDON ROAD
7506 Swindon Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Town & Country of Tampa. This is a fantastic home with Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces. Large kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Bay
1 Unit Available
10024 OASIS PALM DRIVE
10024 Oasis Palm Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1957 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage features a formal living and dining room. Kitchen is open to the family with a separate eating space. Upgrade kitchen with uniquely designed wood and glass cabinetry with built in wine rack.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Port Colony
1 Unit Available
6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6336 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1068 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in North Bay Village ! Top Floor so no one above You. Showcasing a DELIGHTFUL Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, STYLISH Backsplash, NICE Appliances and PLENTY of Cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6441 WILLOW WOOD LANE
6441 Willow Wood Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Lovely rental in central location of the Town N Country area! This charming efficiency is available and ready to move-in! This spacious apartment offers a generous living room and large kitchen with plenty of space for an eat-in area or kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
8505 EDGEWATER PLACE BOULEVARD
8505 Edgewater Place Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1524 sqft
Come & see this spacious Edgewater Place Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & a 1 car GARAGE! Located in a gated community, all 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located upstairs. Open and bright master bedroom with large private bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Port Colony
1 Unit Available
6314 NEWTOWN CIRCLE
6314 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
744 sqft
REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY. 1ST FLOOR UNIT WITH PERSONAL GARAGE. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, NEWER A/C, 4 POOLS IN THE COMMUNITY. STEPS FROM THE LAKE ACCESS.WATER/SEWER/GARAGE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Copperfield
1 Unit Available
8713 LIBERTY PLACE
8713 Liberty Place, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1092 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome available June 1st!! Convenient location very close to the Veterans Expressway only a few exits from the airport, close to downtown and access to the beaches.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11627 COLONY LAKE DRIVE
11627 Colony Lake Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Great and convenience location, Bright and Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath Townhome at Westchase area. Over looks a pond. Open plan living/dining, Eat-in kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, garden tub master bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12336 COUNTRY WHITE CIRCLE
12336 Country White Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Awesome townhome in Countryway area! Enter to find volume ceilings, wood laminate flooring with open floor plan, sliders out to screen enclosed lanai off living area overlooking private wood setting, beautiful open kitchen with wood cabinets,

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10531 WATERVIEW COURT
10531 Waterview Court, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Locationn, Location, Location! Looking for a change of lifestyle? Well you found it...

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8907 N RIVER ROAD
8907 North River Road, Town 'n' Country, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2496 sqft
Beautiful one story home in highly desirable River Chase Community near Westchase. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious den, formal living and dining room, family room and two car garage.
City GuideTown 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country may not be the most original name, but you've got to hand it to them. There isn't another city in Florida with a more confusing one.

Town ‘n’ Country is a census-designated place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The population is 78,442 and the town includes a number of creeks and parks. It wasn't settled until 1956, at which point it became a dairy farm! It stayed that way until it started getting suburbanized in the 1960s and 70s, but it still retains quite a bit of the old farm town feel. The town is growing fairly rapidly, probably due to spillover from Tampa and St. Petersburg, as well as its appealing location right near Florida's west coast. Homes are inexpensive and the cost of living is quite low, which are also appealing factors in today’s economy. The unemployment rate is slightly above average but job growth is on the rise. It’s a great place for students to live as the area is easily walkable and offers certain amenities that appeal to that demographic.

Having trouble with Craigslist Town 'n' Country? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods

Town ‘n’ Country is a pretty small place considering its population, but it does have a couple of different areas with distinctive environments. Here are a few worth checking out:

Rocky Point Golf Course: Located at the very southeast tip of Town ‘n’ Country, the Rocky Point Golf Course area is a calm, quiet and peaceful place to live. It's right on the Tampa Bay and just next to Skyway Park, which offers lots of outdoor activities and fun for everyone. It's also got the added bonus of being just off the Courtney Campbell Causeway, which makes it a great choice for commuters who need to get across the bay quickly. It's mixed income with many low-cost apartments for rent. This is the place to look for one bedroom apartments and homes. Plus there's a gorgeous course, full driving range, pro shop, restaurant and everything else a golf-lover could want.

Double Branch Bay: This area is a cluster of little islands and dots of land in an inlet off the Tampa Bay. I-580 passes by here, also known as W. Hillsborough Avenue, so it has convenient access to the rest of the city. The charming Cabbagehead Bayou is located in this part of town, too. It's a great place for people who like boating or watersports you can head into the nearby Mobbly Bay to catch some of the wildlife, or sail right across the Bay to Safety Harbor.

Countryway Golf Club: This area is located on the northeast side of Town ‘n’ Country, further inland than the aforementioned neighborhoods. Some people prefer this as the weather doesnt seem quite so humid a few miles from the water, but there are still plenty of marshlands around here so it’s definitely not a dry area. The golf club is quite pretty and has a number of subdivisions surrounding it with pretty houses, such as the Hamptons at Countryway, Fox Creek at Countryway and the Meadows at Countryway, all which have affordable homes and apartments for rent in a lovely setting. Many people prefer the curvy, tree-lined streets and neighborhood feel of this area as opposed to some of the more urban settings.

City Center: City Center has an average small town, downtown kind of feel. It's not particularly pretty but it’s near the Town ‘n’ Country Hospital, which is a nice convenience. There are a number of canals running into the area from the bay, which gives it a charming, European kind of feel. I-580 runs right through the area so you can hop on for easy commuting to nearby cities. You can find apartment complexes and a few high-rise apartments here for very affordable prices.

West Waters Ave: The northeast corner of Town ‘n’ Country doesn't have a whole lot going on but there are a few small communities with inexpensive apartment rentals. I-589 and 584 intersect here so it sees a lot of traffic flying by every day. Copperfield and Deerfield are nice communities to look for rental properties.

Moving to Town ‘n’ Country

Moving here will be pretty inexpensive: lower cost than about 50% of the areas in the US! The upside is that you’ll have endless summer here on the water. The downside? You will have have to deal with the atrocious summer humidity. But if you can stomach it, it’s a great place to plant your feet, conveniently located right on the Bay with easy access to a number of different cities nearby.

The Homes

There are lots of older, established homes and some small apartment buildings, and theres’ a good mix of renters and owners, meaning you'll probably have no trouble finding a great spot at a great price. The vacancy rate is above the national average as well, which is even better news! The cost of living is a little less than average and its chock full of singles, so use the money you're saving to go out on a few dates every month.

Make sure to make a few appointments to see different kinds of apartment rentals before you settle on the right one. There are lots of different choices and you'll want to make sure that you're getting exactly what you want. Be sure to bring the necessary paperwork along with your ID, references, credit history, bank statements, etc. and, of course, your checkbook! You'll likely be asked to pay first month, last month and security deposit upfront. Luckily with rents this low that shouldn't break the bank, but still, it adds up! If you don't think you'll be able to front that kind of cash on the spot, talk to a parent or family member about becoming a guarantor - this means that they'll sign on your lease as well, so, in the unlikely event that you can't come up with rent, they are agreeing to cover it for you. It's a great way for a lot of young people to rent their first apartment without having heaps of money in the bank to back them up.

Schools

There are a number of universities within 20 miles, making it a great spot for students to live and also to just take advantage of everything the institutions have to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Town 'n' Country?
The average rent price for Town 'n' Country rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,410.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Town 'n' Country?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Town 'n' Country include Town N County Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Town 'n' Country?
Some of the colleges located in the Town 'n' Country area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Town 'n' Country?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Town 'n' Country from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

