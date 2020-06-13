292 Apartments for rent in Town 'n' Country, FL

Neighborhoods

Town ‘n’ Country is a pretty small place considering its population, but it does have a couple of different areas with distinctive environments. Here are a few worth checking out:

Rocky Point Golf Course: Located at the very southeast tip of Town ‘n’ Country, the Rocky Point Golf Course area is a calm, quiet and peaceful place to live. It's right on the Tampa Bay and just next to Skyway Park, which offers lots of outdoor activities and fun for everyone. It's also got the added bonus of being just off the Courtney Campbell Causeway, which makes it a great choice for commuters who need to get across the bay quickly. It's mixed income with many low-cost apartments for rent. This is the place to look for one bedroom apartments and homes. Plus there's a gorgeous course, full driving range, pro shop, restaurant and everything else a golf-lover could want.

Double Branch Bay: This area is a cluster of little islands and dots of land in an inlet off the Tampa Bay. I-580 passes by here, also known as W. Hillsborough Avenue, so it has convenient access to the rest of the city. The charming Cabbagehead Bayou is located in this part of town, too. It's a great place for people who like boating or watersports you can head into the nearby Mobbly Bay to catch some of the wildlife, or sail right across the Bay to Safety Harbor.

Countryway Golf Club: This area is located on the northeast side of Town ‘n’ Country, further inland than the aforementioned neighborhoods. Some people prefer this as the weather doesnt seem quite so humid a few miles from the water, but there are still plenty of marshlands around here so it’s definitely not a dry area. The golf club is quite pretty and has a number of subdivisions surrounding it with pretty houses, such as the Hamptons at Countryway, Fox Creek at Countryway and the Meadows at Countryway, all which have affordable homes and apartments for rent in a lovely setting. Many people prefer the curvy, tree-lined streets and neighborhood feel of this area as opposed to some of the more urban settings.

City Center: City Center has an average small town, downtown kind of feel. It's not particularly pretty but it’s near the Town ‘n’ Country Hospital, which is a nice convenience. There are a number of canals running into the area from the bay, which gives it a charming, European kind of feel. I-580 runs right through the area so you can hop on for easy commuting to nearby cities. You can find apartment complexes and a few high-rise apartments here for very affordable prices.

West Waters Ave: The northeast corner of Town ‘n’ Country doesn't have a whole lot going on but there are a few small communities with inexpensive apartment rentals. I-589 and 584 intersect here so it sees a lot of traffic flying by every day. Copperfield and Deerfield are nice communities to look for rental properties.