Altierus Career College-Tampa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM
39 Apartments For Rent Near Altierus Career College-Tampa
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,235
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1258 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.
MacFarlane Park
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
950 sqft
Luxury units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer. Community offers pool, gym and clubhouse. Located off West Columbus Drive, close to shopping.
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1550 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Commons perfectly blends a relaxed environment, exceptional location, and excellent value in apartment home living. Located in North Tampa, FL, our community is minutes from Interstates, parks, the airport, and local shopping centers.
Lowry Park North
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1526 sqft
This property features eight different floor plans of recently renovated units. Units have hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a gym, courtyard and pool. There's shopping, dining and services along West Waters Avenue.
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$929
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents get a taste of luxury amenities such as an onsite coffee bar, beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and valet service. Units have hardwood flooring. There's plenty of dining and shopping to enjoy along Route 580.
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smaller community is close to schools, parks, and the freeway. On-site laundry provided. Pet-friendly location. Apartments feature hardwood floors, updated appliances, and ample storage.
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1173 sqft
Come Experience Innovo Living on Waters \nA lifestyle cultivated through newly appointed apartment homes, integrated within the unique Claonia Highlands neighborhood, a central Midtown Tampa location, created to meet your needs and more.
South Seminole Heights
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Gardens in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
St Joseph's Hospital
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$899
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each apartment features lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Close to Tampa International Airport and Raymond James Stadium. Community clubhouse, pool and gym in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
St Joseph's Hospital
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom homes in gated community minutes from Dale Mabry Hwy, I-275, shopping, dining, entertainment, University of Tampa. Cozy kitchens, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse, garage parking.
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive, Tampa, FL
Studio
$840
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Beach Club in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lowry Park North
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
924 sqft
Luxurious community includes newly remodeled fitness center, 3 pools, and covered parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, oversized closets, and patio. Located just minutes from multiple shopping and dining options.
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$847
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$956
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
810 sqft
Quiet community with scenic lake views conveniently located near downtown Tampa. Renovated apartments feature ceramic tile, oversized closets and private patios/balconies. Grill pavilion with picnic area in park-like setting.
8681 Key Royale Ln #204
8681 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 Available 08/14/20 Tampa:Grand Oasis Community: 2nd Floor, 1B/1B w/ Balcony - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Great location in established, gated community! 2nd Floor Unit! Cute1 bedroom, 1 bath with the kitchen being open to the
Wellswood
1516 W River Lane
1516 West River Lane, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1676 sqft
CHARMING RIVERSHORES BUNGALOW - . CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH MID CENTURY MODERN FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, STADIUM, UT, WEST SHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEAR ST.
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
2511 N GRADY AVENUE
2511 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1902 sqft
Currently available after May 25th on a monthly or month to month basis. Your vacation at Cigar City Mansion will put you in the heart of one of the most electric areas of South Tampa for those who like to kick up their feet.
1711 W Comanche Ave
1711 West Comanche Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
A 2 story 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is a 2000 sq ft home that has a garage,wood floors and a screened lanai on a large fenced lot.
MacFarlane Park
3037 W Leroy St
3037 Leroy Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1200 sqft
PERFECT location! - Close to Tampa International, walking distance to Raymond James Stadium, I-275, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen features brand new appliances, granite counter tops, with breakfast bar.
8502 May St
8502 May Street, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Tampa NO HOA or CDD fees! Hardwood and tile floors. Custom built kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and travertine backsplashes. Stainless steel appliances, an island and a breakfast bar.
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
2615 N Grady Ave Fl 33607 1275
2615 North Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1085 sqft
Unit 1275 Available 08/11/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment - Property Id: 264676 Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.
Old Seminole Heights
5406 North Suwanee Avenue
5406 North Suwanee Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Available 7/15/2020! This renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,276 SF home is located in Seminole Heights, an area of historic homes in central Tampa. Large covered front porch and oversized backyard.
South Seminole Heights
205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE
205 West Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1083 sqft
Here it is, the perfect bungalow in the heart of Seminole Heights! Walking distance to all of your favorite places, Cappys Pizza, The Independent, Red Star, Ichicoro, and the list goes on.