Last updated July 12 2020

164 Apartments for rent in Tampa Palms, Tampa, FL

Last updated July 12
$
12 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4915 Anniston Cir
4915 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2286 sqft
Please call Karen Tillman-Gosselin at 813-629-1502 for property information on 4915 Anniston Tampa, FL 33647

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
17102 Carrington Park Dr Apt 322
17102 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1032 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath with a one car garage in the Jade at Tampa Palms. Maintenance free living with easy access to Bruce B. Downs, I-75, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
17106 Carrington Park Drive
17106 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd floor - no Patio - Water and trash included in rent Condominium

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5125 Palm Springs Blvd #15108
5125 Palm Springs Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5125 Palm Springs Blvd #15108 Available 08/15/20 Ground Floor condo - 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Oxford Place - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Beautifully upgraded condo with wood flooring in the main living area, tile flooring in kitchen and bath.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
16202 ASHLEY PARK PLACE
16202 Ashley Park Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2074 sqft
Tampa Palms, 3/2/2, Mayfair, Cul-De-Sac, 2000sf liv, Spacious Back View, Formal Liv and Din, Sep Family Room off the Kitchen and Breakfest Bar, Study or 4th Bedroom next to Master, Walking distance to Clubhouse and School. Ready for August 1st.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT
16310 Fairford Palms Court, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1526 sqft
Welcome to one of Tampa's premier townhome communities Tampa Palms. This gated community townhome is located in the much desired Emerald Pointe.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5100 BURCHETTE ROAD
5100 Burchette Road, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 2/2.5 town home in Faircrest community of Tampa Palms. Remodeled kitchen features, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
4988 ANNISTON CIRCLE
4988 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2286 sqft
GATED in Tampa Palms!! Great SCHOOL! End Unit!! Screen patio!! Tile downstairs, wood laminate upstairs bedroom! No carpet!! Huge bonus room!! This Gorgeous townhouse located in Tampa Palms prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style gated community of PALMA
Results within 1 mile of Tampa Palms
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Last updated July 12
14 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1015 sqft
Residents have access to a fishing lake, tennis court and two pools at this pet-friendly community. Units have walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Easy access to the food and shopping along Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Last updated July 11
18 Units Available
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
997 sqft
WELCOME TO THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE\nWake up refreshed each morning while enjoying your resort style living here at The Falls at New Tampa! A beautiful home, great neighbors, enough space to entertain and every convenience within minutes.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12
$
32 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Last updated July 12
24 Units Available
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
The Flats at 4200
4202 East Fletcher Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at 4200 offers fully furnished studio, one, two, three and four bedroom/bath apartments located within walking distance of USF.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1054 sqft
Stone Creek community is tucked away in a secluded pocket of luscious landscaping, just minutes from the USF Campus! Our community amenities include a full size tennis court , state-of-the-art 24-hr cardio fitness center, resident grilling area,
Last updated July 12
149 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE NOW!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8647 Hunters Key Circle
8647 Hunters Key Circle, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
2BD / 1.5 BA - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome featuring 1152sqft of living space. Located in the GATED community of Hunters Key, a short distance from shopping and major roadways, this home features NEWER appliances, paint and carpet.
Tampa Palms
Neighborhood Guide
If you build it, they will come. That’s what the developers must have said when they created Tampa Palms, and they were right. Master-planned to be the type of community that has a variety of housing options, with great parks and shops and a convenient location, this is the kind of place specifically designed to be safe and comfortable.

This award-winning community was created so that you’d never have to go far when you want a nice place for dinner or a day of shopping or recreation. But the easy access to I-75 makes it a natural choice for convenience if you work in another part of the local area, which many people do. With the University of South Florida to the immediate south, many staff and students alike at USF choose to live in Tampa Palms.

There’s a lot to love about renting in Tampa Palms. You’ll enjoy the chill vibe at Ciccio Cali, which is a great spot for brunch or for enjoying live music on the covered patio in the evenings. Peabody’s is a fun hangout for playing pool or watching the game on their big screens, and their cheap drink specials tend to attract a student-friendly crowd.

Housing options in Tampa Palms are diverse, which was an intentional choice by the community developers. You won’t find any cookie cutter houses that all look alike here. From charming bungalows to pastel-colored apartment complexes and new condo buildings, the diversity in housing styles creates a very appealing landscape. What you won’t find are many old buildings, though, since most of the houses in Tampa Palms were built after the late 1980s. Many apartments have been remodeled since then or are in the process of doing so.

Florida is not known for being especially walkable, and Tampa Palms is no exception. Almost everyone here drives to work and for shopping, but there are several trails throughout the community for walking and biking. Limited bus service is available, but life will be much easier if you have a car.

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Tampa Palms, December may be your best bet for finding vacancies and discounts. While it’s not often easy to get good deals in this desirable area and Florida doesn’t have much of a winter compared to other states in the north, people still don’t like to move in the winter months. This may be your chance to catch some discounts on deposits or first month’s rent; it never hurts to ask about move-in specials.

Even though Tampa Palms residents enjoy shopping and the neighborhood provides all the chain stores and restaurants you could ever want, it’s also easy to get outdoors for a bit of that slower-paced life. Lettuce Lake Park gives you the chance to see wildlife—including gators!—up close from the boardwalk. Flatwoods Park offers 11 miles of trails for hiking or biking, all under a canopy of lush green trees.

Within a short drive, you can enjoy Florida’s luxurious natural landscapes. Lovers of the outdoors can relax while canoeing along the Hillsborough River and hiking in the Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve. You’re also only 20 miles from the gorgeous Tampa Bay. Nearby attractions such as Busch Gardens and Adventure Island ensure that your options for activities will never be limited.

If you’ve decided that this is the right place for you—and why wouldn’t you?—the search for an apartment to rent shouldn’t be too difficult. There’s a good balance between supply and demand. Come prepared with decent credit and employment and rental references, and expect to pay security deposits. Most apartments will allow you to bring a furry friend or two, and many properties even have designated “bark parks” and pet washing stations. Utilities are generally an extra expense.

When you want a safe, clean place to live with easy access to shopping and highways, you can’t do better than Tampa Palms.

