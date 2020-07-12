164 Apartments for rent in Tampa Palms, Tampa, FL

This award-winning community was created so that you’d never have to go far when you want a nice place for dinner or a day of shopping or recreation. But the easy access to I-75 makes it a natural choice for convenience if you work in another part of the local area, which many people do. With the University of South Florida to the immediate south, many staff and students alike at USF choose to live in Tampa Palms.

There’s a lot to love about renting in Tampa Palms. You’ll enjoy the chill vibe at Ciccio Cali, which is a great spot for brunch or for enjoying live music on the covered patio in the evenings. Peabody’s is a fun hangout for playing pool or watching the game on their big screens, and their cheap drink specials tend to attract a student-friendly crowd.

Housing options in Tampa Palms are diverse, which was an intentional choice by the community developers. You won’t find any cookie cutter houses that all look alike here. From charming bungalows to pastel-colored apartment complexes and new condo buildings, the diversity in housing styles creates a very appealing landscape. What you won’t find are many old buildings, though, since most of the houses in Tampa Palms were built after the late 1980s. Many apartments have been remodeled since then or are in the process of doing so.

Florida is not known for being especially walkable, and Tampa Palms is no exception. Almost everyone here drives to work and for shopping, but there are several trails throughout the community for walking and biking. Limited bus service is available, but life will be much easier if you have a car.

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Tampa Palms, December may be your best bet for finding vacancies and discounts. While it’s not often easy to get good deals in this desirable area and Florida doesn’t have much of a winter compared to other states in the north, people still don’t like to move in the winter months. This may be your chance to catch some discounts on deposits or first month’s rent; it never hurts to ask about move-in specials.

Even though Tampa Palms residents enjoy shopping and the neighborhood provides all the chain stores and restaurants you could ever want, it’s also easy to get outdoors for a bit of that slower-paced life. Lettuce Lake Park gives you the chance to see wildlife—including gators!—up close from the boardwalk. Flatwoods Park offers 11 miles of trails for hiking or biking, all under a canopy of lush green trees.

Within a short drive, you can enjoy Florida’s luxurious natural landscapes. Lovers of the outdoors can relax while canoeing along the Hillsborough River and hiking in the Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve. You’re also only 20 miles from the gorgeous Tampa Bay. Nearby attractions such as Busch Gardens and Adventure Island ensure that your options for activities will never be limited.

If you’ve decided that this is the right place for you—and why wouldn’t you?—the search for an apartment to rent shouldn’t be too difficult. There’s a good balance between supply and demand. Come prepared with decent credit and employment and rental references, and expect to pay security deposits. Most apartments will allow you to bring a furry friend or two, and many properties even have designated “bark parks” and pet washing stations. Utilities are generally an extra expense.

When you want a safe, clean place to live with easy access to shopping and highways, you can’t do better than Tampa Palms.