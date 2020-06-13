111 Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL📍
Cheval, Florida, is a census-designated place, or CDP. It's part of the larger town of Lutz, and that is located in Hillsborough County, just outside of Tampa. Inside of Cheval's six and a half square miles live nearly 11,000 residents, according to the last census. Beautiful homes, waving palm trees and the scent of the warm Gulf of Mexico waters floating through the air make Cheval a paradise on earth for those who call Cheval home.
If you take a drive around the curving roads in Cheval, one thing you'll notice is that most of the housing for rent and for sale consists of single-family homes. The other thing you'll notice is that many of the homes are considered waterfront, as lots of canals, lakes and ponds are interspersed between the streets. Between the larger-than-usual sizes of the rental homes and the desirable waterfront descriptions, you'll find that rental prices are a bit steeper than in some of the surrounding areas. If, instead of a single family home, you were hoping to find an apartment to rent in Cheval, you'll probably have to go outside of this small community and venture into the other areas of Lutz. That doesn't mean that there is no chance of finding a smaller pad right here in Cheval; a homeowner with an in-law suite may very well offer up a 1 bedroom apartment. You just need to keep your eyes open!
As with anywhere else in the Sunshine State, you will probably want to time your move for a time other than July, August or September. The reason is twofold: One, it's darn hot in southwest Florida during the peak of the summer! The other is that Florida experiences daily thunderstorms for part of the year. It's a welcome reprieve from the heat and humidity, but it can also hamper you from dragging in boxes, your couches and your mattress, assuming you don't want to get them wet.
Cheval: This little CDP is a neighborhood in and of itself! The streets are curvy and since the WalkScore is a miniscule 8, you'll need a car to run your errands and get a bite to eat. For just about anywhere you want to go, you'll need to head north just a bit and hop on Lutz Lake Fern Road, which will take you to other areas of Lutz. You could also go slightly east to the Dale Mabry Highway, where you'll find some shopping and eating options, such as Publix, Target, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, McDonald's, Burger King, Subway... You know, the usuals. In addition, there are a few smaller developments that you might want to consider.
Calusa Trace: This housing development is known for its larger-than-average lots sizes and proximity to the golf courses and lakes that epitomize the Florida lifestyle.
Cheval Lake Fern Villas: Looking for a cute little neighborhood located very close to both Rt. 582 and the Dale Mabry Highway? The small development at Cheval Lake Fern Villas may be just for you. With just a handful of residents, life in the villas can be private and intimate, but you will still have a few neighbors to count on.
Heritage Harbor: If developing your swing sounds like your idea of a great time, choose a home near Heritage Harbor Golf and Country Club. There are also tennis courts and facilities to host up to 230 of your closest friends, making entertaining super convenient!
Life in Cheval is pretty quiet. The CDP boasts a low crime rate, and if it's nightlife you're after, you'll need to head into Tampa or one of the other bigger cities in the area. Most tourists tend to stick closer to the beach, so while the white sand that makes the Sun Coast famous is a hop, skip and a jump away, you won't have to contend with the traffic and noise that spring breakers and other tourists may bring to a community.
Most workers in Cheval commute to a different town or they work from home. According to NeighborhoodScout, over 7 percent of workers in this CDP work from home; this is a higher percentage than in the rest of Florida, so if your idea of going to work just means putting on your bunny slippers and trekking down the hall to your home office, you'll be in good company.
If you want to improve your swing, Cheval may be the place for you: The Cheval Golf and Country Club is perfect for spending the day in the sun, going after that elusive hole-in-one. When you're ready to venture into nearby Tampa, which is an easy half-hour drive to the south, you'll have all of the big-city amenities at your fingertips, plus attractions such as MOSI and Busch Gardens. If you want to take some classes, the University of South Florida is close by, and you won't want to miss the wintertime opportunity to see the manatees at the Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center.