111 Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL

Moving to Cheval

If you take a drive around the curving roads in Cheval, one thing you'll notice is that most of the housing for rent and for sale consists of single-family homes. The other thing you'll notice is that many of the homes are considered waterfront, as lots of canals, lakes and ponds are interspersed between the streets. Between the larger-than-usual sizes of the rental homes and the desirable waterfront descriptions, you'll find that rental prices are a bit steeper than in some of the surrounding areas. If, instead of a single family home, you were hoping to find an apartment to rent in Cheval, you'll probably have to go outside of this small community and venture into the other areas of Lutz. That doesn't mean that there is no chance of finding a smaller pad right here in Cheval; a homeowner with an in-law suite may very well offer up a 1 bedroom apartment. You just need to keep your eyes open!

As with anywhere else in the Sunshine State, you will probably want to time your move for a time other than July, August or September. The reason is twofold: One, it's darn hot in southwest Florida during the peak of the summer! The other is that Florida experiences daily thunderstorms for part of the year. It's a welcome reprieve from the heat and humidity, but it can also hamper you from dragging in boxes, your couches and your mattress, assuming you don't want to get them wet.