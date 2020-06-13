111 Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17865 Stella Moon Pl
17865 Stella Moon Pl, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1888 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath with loft. Welcoming townhome located just two miles from Northgate square; this spacious home showcases 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18817 Noble Caspian Drive
18817 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE
17864 Althea Blue Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2608 sqft
This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5514 VIOLA LEE WAY
5514 Viola Lee Way, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1888 sqft
Centrally located townhouse in Lutz. Located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke, in Steinbrenner High district.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
18720 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
STOP LOOKING!!! This is what you've been looking for...GORGEOUS 3/2 and a half bath with one car garage in a NEW GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18605 AVENUE MONACO
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,495
5435 sqft
SITS ON A 1 ACRE LOT ON A GOLF COURSE AND WATERFRONT WITH A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND A FOUNTAIN IN THE MIDDLE. THIS PALATIAL HAME HAS 5 BEDROOMS 5 BATHS PLUS AN OFFICE AND MOVIE THEATER WITH OVER 5700 SQFT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Heritage Harbor
1 Unit Available
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1888 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/never lived in home!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen and family room. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE
18724 Wimbledon Circle, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2480 sqft
Please view this home's virtual tour by copying a pasting this link into your address bar: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3239112 -- Gorgeous, updated Townhome in the Guard/Gated Golf & Athletic Club Community of Cheval.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.

1 of 19

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
44 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
City GuideCheval
Cheval is a neighborhood in the town of Lutz, Florida. Don't mark yourself as a tourist, visitor or newbie by saying the town's name as though it rhymes with "guts," though; the locals pronounce it "loots," so make note of it!

Cheval, Florida, is a census-designated place, or CDP. It's part of the larger town of Lutz, and that is located in Hillsborough County, just outside of Tampa. Inside of Cheval's six and a half square miles live nearly 11,000 residents, according to the last census. Beautiful homes, waving palm trees and the scent of the warm Gulf of Mexico waters floating through the air make Cheval a paradise on earth for those who call Cheval home.

Moving to Cheval

If you take a drive around the curving roads in Cheval, one thing you'll notice is that most of the housing for rent and for sale consists of single-family homes. The other thing you'll notice is that many of the homes are considered waterfront, as lots of canals, lakes and ponds are interspersed between the streets. Between the larger-than-usual sizes of the rental homes and the desirable waterfront descriptions, you'll find that rental prices are a bit steeper than in some of the surrounding areas. If, instead of a single family home, you were hoping to find an apartment to rent in Cheval, you'll probably have to go outside of this small community and venture into the other areas of Lutz. That doesn't mean that there is no chance of finding a smaller pad right here in Cheval; a homeowner with an in-law suite may very well offer up a 1 bedroom apartment. You just need to keep your eyes open!

As with anywhere else in the Sunshine State, you will probably want to time your move for a time other than July, August or September. The reason is twofold: One, it's darn hot in southwest Florida during the peak of the summer! The other is that Florida experiences daily thunderstorms for part of the year. It's a welcome reprieve from the heat and humidity, but it can also hamper you from dragging in boxes, your couches and your mattress, assuming you don't want to get them wet.

Neighborhoods in Cheval

Cheval: This little CDP is a neighborhood in and of itself! The streets are curvy and since the WalkScore is a miniscule 8, you'll need a car to run your errands and get a bite to eat. For just about anywhere you want to go, you'll need to head north just a bit and hop on Lutz Lake Fern Road, which will take you to other areas of Lutz. You could also go slightly east to the Dale Mabry Highway, where you'll find some shopping and eating options, such as Publix, Target, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, McDonald's, Burger King, Subway... You know, the usuals. In addition, there are a few smaller developments that you might want to consider.

Calusa Trace: This housing development is known for its larger-than-average lots sizes and proximity to the golf courses and lakes that epitomize the Florida lifestyle.

Cheval Lake Fern Villas: Looking for a cute little neighborhood located very close to both Rt. 582 and the Dale Mabry Highway? The small development at Cheval Lake Fern Villas may be just for you. With just a handful of residents, life in the villas can be private and intimate, but you will still have a few neighbors to count on.

Heritage Harbor: If developing your swing sounds like your idea of a great time, choose a home near Heritage Harbor Golf and Country Club. There are also tennis courts and facilities to host up to 230 of your closest friends, making entertaining super convenient!

Living in Cheval

Life in Cheval is pretty quiet. The CDP boasts a low crime rate, and if it's nightlife you're after, you'll need to head into Tampa or one of the other bigger cities in the area. Most tourists tend to stick closer to the beach, so while the white sand that makes the Sun Coast famous is a hop, skip and a jump away, you won't have to contend with the traffic and noise that spring breakers and other tourists may bring to a community.

Most workers in Cheval commute to a different town or they work from home. According to NeighborhoodScout, over 7 percent of workers in this CDP work from home; this is a higher percentage than in the rest of Florida, so if your idea of going to work just means putting on your bunny slippers and trekking down the hall to your home office, you'll be in good company.

If you want to improve your swing, Cheval may be the place for you: The Cheval Golf and Country Club is perfect for spending the day in the sun, going after that elusive hole-in-one. When you're ready to venture into nearby Tampa, which is an easy half-hour drive to the south, you'll have all of the big-city amenities at your fingertips, plus attractions such as MOSI and Busch Gardens. If you want to take some classes, the University of South Florida is close by, and you won't want to miss the wintertime opportunity to see the manatees at the Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cheval?
The average rent price for Cheval rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,710.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cheval?
Some of the colleges located in the Cheval area include Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cheval?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cheval from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

