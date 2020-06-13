AL
/
FL
/
tampa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

447 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

📍
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
12 Units Available
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
944 sqft
Audubon Village offers 1 & 2-Bedroom apartments in beautiful Tampa, FL. Surrounded by tropical forestland, our serene community has everything you need to love where you live. Call our leasing team to tour one of our renovated apartments today!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Bayside West
48 Units Available
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,005
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
872 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
North Hyde Park
21 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Terrace Park
32 Units Available
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
60 Units Available
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$940
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1122 sqft
Hardwood floors, balcony and fireplace in recently updated apartments. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garden and a nature trail. Near Waters Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway, accessible to downtown for shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
Old Seminole Heights
11 Units Available
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
31 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,661
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
Uptown Tampa
37 Units Available
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,949
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
23 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
983 sqft
Stunning resort-like community right off the water and near the University of South Florida. Modern finishes include hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, fitness center and elegant decor.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sun Bay South
17 Units Available
Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1432 sqft
Bainbridge at Westshore Marina takes nothing for granted, and takes pride in offering only the best. Reimagine elite marina-district living and discover priceless moments born out of top-quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
5 West
5150 Net Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1152 sqft
Close to the Westshore business district and 5-star dining, these units come with a washer and dryer hookup, granite counters and modern appliances. Residents have access to an Internet cafe, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Channel District
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1129 sqft
Make easy living yours at beautiful Vantage on Hillsborough! This comfy Tampa apartment community offers plenty of amazing features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sun Bay South
11 Units Available
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1011 sqft
Near Highway 92 and a short drive to Crosstown Connector Florida 618. Pet-friendly community welcomes dogs and cats. In-unit amenities include laundry with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and updated stainless steel appliances. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Green
13 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.

Median Rent in Tampa

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tampa is $1,032, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,284.
Studio
$903
1 Bed
$1,032
2 Beds
$1,284
3+ Beds
$1,698
City GuideTampaTampa is Florida’s third most populous city (335,709 people, per the 2010 Census), and it gets top billing when it comes to Tampa Bay, the area encompassing the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. While some cities could get all cocky and stuff with having a bay area named after them, Tampa remains humble. Even with the allure of no state income taxes, warm weather, three pro sports teams, and the beautiful Gulf Coast, Tampa still doesn’t go around bragging about itself. Of co...
Renting in Tampa
+

The recession and housing market collapse of the late 2000s undeniably smacked Tampa hard. Tens of thousands of jobs were lost over 2008 and 2009, and that led to thousands of foreclosures and vacancies. There are ample apartments and condos for the picking here, so you’ll probably have a tougher time deciding on a place rather than finding one.

How much will it cost?
+

The cost of living in Tampa is slightly less than the national average, and a spring 2011 survey of 93,000 rental units in Tampa showed the average monthly price for a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom was about $730, with 2 BR units averaging out at $925 a month.

Make a radius
+

Grab a map, find your job, and determine how far from your place of employment you want to live. Lots of people in the Tampa Bay area live in one city but work in another, and they pay the price for that. If you’re the type of person who wants to keep your travel time in the range of say, five mind-numbing Top 40 songs as opposed to 10, choose your location carefully.

More old, less new
+

Florida’s nonstop, rabbit-on-Viagra-like growth slammed into a brick wall when the recession hit. That trend has carried over to apartments as well. A check of 31,000 rental units in Tampa shows 23,000 of them are at least 30 years old, while just 8,000 were built within the last five years. If you like your apartments with fewer ghosts within its walls, do your homework to find a newer place.

Tampa Neighborhoods
+

In many ways, Tampa is like a big cluster of small towns. Clusters, when they’re made of nuts and honey, are often delicious in cereal, but in a city? That’s up to you to decide.

Downtown Tampa: Chock full of business, the downtown area is also emerging as a rental area with newer condos and construction. Much of the city’s culture can be found here at places like the Tampa Theater, St. Pete Times Forum and the University of Tampa. Ybor City, the famous Cigar-inspired neighborhood, is just northeast of downtown and home to a few thousand Tampa residents. Westshore is Tampa’s core business center, but some rentals are here as well.

New Tampa: This area is home to a lot of renters, and has seen a lot of growth over the past two decades. There’s a good chance you’ll have a few places from New Tampa on your short list.

North Tampa: While the neighborhood of North Tampa itself is sparsely populated, it’s also adjacent to the University area which is home to the University of South Florida and plenty of apartments.

South Tampa: Home to MacDill Air Force Base and thousands of its employees, South Tampa is a more prosperous area. Lots of nice rentals are available in this desirable region.

West Tampa: Cultures converge here as a large Hispanic population calls this area home. There are both newer and older rental options here.

Life in Tampa
+

Tampa offers some of everything that’s great about Florida. You’ve got warm weather in the winter, the inviting Gulf of Mexico, theme parks; but this city also has some of its drawbacks.

Dude, where’s my job?

As we’ve mentioned, the recession hit Tampa hard. The unemployment rate has been mired in the double digits for a few years now, and the economic recovery here has been slow.

The lightning, not the Lightning, strikes

Considered by many to be the lightning strike capital of the world, Tampa promises lots of heat, humidity and yes, flashy bolts of organic electricity firing down from the sky. While that can be dangerous, or a nuisance, or just pretty cool, we can thankfully report that Lightning strikes – meaning actual assaults by members of the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team on unsuspecting civilians – are on the decline. The summers are quite hot and humid here, and hurricanes are also an occasional concern.

If the idea of hot summer and warm winters, ocean access, and big league sports appeals to you, Tampa will be a great place to call home. Good luck!

Read More
Rent Report
Tampa

June 2020 Tampa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tampa rents declined significantly over the past month

Tampa rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,032 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tampa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Tampa, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Tampa.
    • While Tampa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More
    Tampa Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Tampa ranks on:

    B
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Tampa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Tampa renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."

    Key Findings in Tampa include the following:

    • Tampa renters gave their city a B overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Tampa were state and local taxes and weather which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Tampa renters are public transit and commute time, which both received scores of B-.
    • Tampa millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it an A+.
    • Tampa did relatively well compared to similar cities in Florida like Jacksonville (B-), Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
    • Tampa did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Saint Louis (C+), Tucson (D) and Cleveland (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the tropical climate, nearby beaches, and available environmental jobs." -Laura
    • "Tampa is perfect for professionals and people with active lifestyles." -Cynthia H.
    • "I love the food and the people, but traffic gets pretty bad." -Anon.
    • "For a small (feeling) city, Tampa has a ton of opportunities, but it feels like the cost of living is high for this area." -Margaret G.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.
    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Tampa?
    In Tampa, the median rent is $903 for a studio, $1,032 for a 1-bedroom, $1,284 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,698 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tampa, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tampa?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tampa include Sun Bay South, Tampa Palms, Lowry Park North, Channel District, and West Meadows.
    How pet-friendly is Tampa?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tampa received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Tampa?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tampa received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Tampa?
    Tampa renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Tampa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Tampa?
    Tampa renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Tampa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tampa?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tampa area include University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, Erwin Technical College, Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa, and Hillsborough Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tampa?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tampa from include St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Bradenton, and Lakeland.

    Similar Pages

    Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 BedroomsTampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly PlacesTampa Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park NorthChannel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole HeightsCarver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-TampaHillsborough Community College