447 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL📍
1 of 32
1 of 18
1 of 43
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 39
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 42
The recession and housing market collapse of the late 2000s undeniably smacked Tampa hard. Tens of thousands of jobs were lost over 2008 and 2009, and that led to thousands of foreclosures and vacancies. There are ample apartments and condos for the picking here, so you’ll probably have a tougher time deciding on a place rather than finding one.
The cost of living in Tampa is slightly less than the national average, and a spring 2011 survey of 93,000 rental units in Tampa showed the average monthly price for a 1 bedroom/1 bathroom was about $730, with 2 BR units averaging out at $925 a month.
Grab a map, find your job, and determine how far from your place of employment you want to live. Lots of people in the Tampa Bay area live in one city but work in another, and they pay the price for that. If you’re the type of person who wants to keep your travel time in the range of say, five mind-numbing Top 40 songs as opposed to 10, choose your location carefully.
Florida’s nonstop, rabbit-on-Viagra-like growth slammed into a brick wall when the recession hit. That trend has carried over to apartments as well. A check of 31,000 rental units in Tampa shows 23,000 of them are at least 30 years old, while just 8,000 were built within the last five years. If you like your apartments with fewer ghosts within its walls, do your homework to find a newer place.
In many ways, Tampa is like a big cluster of small towns. Clusters, when they’re made of nuts and honey, are often delicious in cereal, but in a city? That’s up to you to decide.
Downtown Tampa: Chock full of business, the downtown area is also emerging as a rental area with newer condos and construction. Much of the city’s culture can be found here at places like the Tampa Theater, St. Pete Times Forum and the University of Tampa. Ybor City, the famous Cigar-inspired neighborhood, is just northeast of downtown and home to a few thousand Tampa residents. Westshore is Tampa’s core business center, but some rentals are here as well.
New Tampa: This area is home to a lot of renters, and has seen a lot of growth over the past two decades. There’s a good chance you’ll have a few places from New Tampa on your short list.
North Tampa: While the neighborhood of North Tampa itself is sparsely populated, it’s also adjacent to the University area which is home to the University of South Florida and plenty of apartments.
South Tampa: Home to MacDill Air Force Base and thousands of its employees, South Tampa is a more prosperous area. Lots of nice rentals are available in this desirable region.
West Tampa: Cultures converge here as a large Hispanic population calls this area home. There are both newer and older rental options here.
Tampa offers some of everything that’s great about Florida. You’ve got warm weather in the winter, the inviting Gulf of Mexico, theme parks; but this city also has some of its drawbacks.
Dude, where’s my job?
As we’ve mentioned, the recession hit Tampa hard. The unemployment rate has been mired in the double digits for a few years now, and the economic recovery here has been slow.
The lightning, not the Lightning, strikes
Considered by many to be the lightning strike capital of the world, Tampa promises lots of heat, humidity and yes, flashy bolts of organic electricity firing down from the sky. While that can be dangerous, or a nuisance, or just pretty cool, we can thankfully report that Lightning strikes – meaning actual assaults by members of the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team on unsuspecting civilians – are on the decline. The summers are quite hot and humid here, and hurricanes are also an occasional concern.
If the idea of hot summer and warm winters, ocean access, and big league sports appeals to you, Tampa will be a great place to call home. Good luck!
June 2020 Tampa Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Tampa Rent Report. Tampa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tampa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Tampa rents declined significantly over the past month
Tampa rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tampa stand at $1,032 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Tampa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Tampa Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tampa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
- St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.
Tampa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Tampa, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tampa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- Tampa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Tampa.
- While Tampa's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tampa than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Tampa Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Tampa ranks on:
Apartment List has released Tampa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Tampa renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average and average scores."
Key Findings in Tampa include the following:
- Tampa renters gave their city a B overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Tampa were state and local taxes and weather which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Tampa renters are public transit and commute time, which both received scores of B-.
- Tampa millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it an A+.
- Tampa did relatively well compared to similar cities in Florida like Jacksonville (B-), Miami (C+), Orlando (C) and Tallahassee (F).
- Tampa did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Saint Louis (C+), Tucson (D) and Cleveland (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the tropical climate, nearby beaches, and available environmental jobs." -Laura
- "Tampa is perfect for professionals and people with active lifestyles." -Cynthia H.
- "I love the food and the people, but traffic gets pretty bad." -Anon.
- "For a small (feeling) city, Tampa has a ton of opportunities, but it feels like the cost of living is high for this area." -Margaret G.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.