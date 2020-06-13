447 Apartments for rent in Tampa, FL

In many ways, Tampa is like a big cluster of small towns. Clusters, when they’re made of nuts and honey, are often delicious in cereal, but in a city? That’s up to you to decide.

Downtown Tampa: Chock full of business, the downtown area is also emerging as a rental area with newer condos and construction. Much of the city’s culture can be found here at places like the Tampa Theater, St. Pete Times Forum and the University of Tampa. Ybor City, the famous Cigar-inspired neighborhood, is just northeast of downtown and home to a few thousand Tampa residents. Westshore is Tampa’s core business center, but some rentals are here as well.

New Tampa: This area is home to a lot of renters, and has seen a lot of growth over the past two decades. There’s a good chance you’ll have a few places from New Tampa on your short list.

North Tampa: While the neighborhood of North Tampa itself is sparsely populated, it’s also adjacent to the University area which is home to the University of South Florida and plenty of apartments.

South Tampa: Home to MacDill Air Force Base and thousands of its employees, South Tampa is a more prosperous area. Lots of nice rentals are available in this desirable region.

West Tampa: Cultures converge here as a large Hispanic population calls this area home. There are both newer and older rental options here.