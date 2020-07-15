Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
101 Apartments For Rent Near HCC
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 6 at 05:18 AM
48 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
$
33 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1462 sqft
Large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with lots of light and great views. Community features two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness space and a sky lounge. Located right on the Tampa Riverwalk.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
37 Units Available
Channel District
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,625
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
$
35 Units Available
Harbour Island
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1225 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
35 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,630
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,438
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Channel District
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,394
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,674
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
25 Units Available
Harbour Island
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,131
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,843
1249 sqft
Island living, with nearby shopping and dining; across from local trolley stop. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony with stunning views. Community has pool, hot tub, and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
36 Units Available
Hyde Park North
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
20 Units Available
Channel District
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,551
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
17 Units Available
North Hyde Park
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
16 Units Available
Tampa Heights
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban community one block from the Hillsborough River in North Tampa. Open units with contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, and private patios/balconies. Pool and outdoor covered lounge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Courier City - Oscawana
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,238
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
9 Units Available
Channel District
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,596
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
15 Units Available
North Hyde Park
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,483
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Channel District
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,424
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,564
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Parkland Estates
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
11 Units Available
Channel District
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1069 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Davis Islands
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
Welcome to The Place at Davis Islands. Our community offers one bedroom apartments with floor to ceiling windows, luscious greenery and easy access to shopping, dining and major freeways.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Palma Ceia
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,259
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,355
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
2 Units Available
Courier City - Oscawana
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.