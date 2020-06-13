284 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL📍
Beautiful "Downtown Lutz," as it's locally known, began life as a small train depot on the Tampa Northern Railroad. The original post office's structure is still there, serving as an art gallery. The train depot died years ago but a replica has been rebuilt in the same spot. The city setting is beautiful and balmy. Palms, tropical plants and rainbows of flowers grow everywhere.
Apartments homes in Lutz are easier on the checkbook than in other parts of Florida at 3 percent below the national average. The quality of living here is high. That's why the occupancy rates are so high and stable. At any time of year, landlords can count on about a 10 percent vacancy rate.
You better start your search for apartments for rent the minute you decide to move to Lutz. It's very much in demand due to its proximity to Tampa and the Gulf. Six weeks out from your proposed move-in date is not a minute too soon.
You'll need the "usual" to secure a house rental or apartment complex home in city. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or bank check. Prepare for first month's rent and that good old security deposit.
Lutz rates high with a Livability score of 79 overall. The sprawling Florida city has a total of 16 constituent neighborhoods, though only a few have frequent rental properties.
Lake Fern: This area and west of Dale Mabry/HWY41 tend to be popular with new renters, with apartments for rent scattered throughout.
New Tampa and Grand Cypress: More rental condos and rental homes in this area. Furnished apartments are a little more difficult to come by.
Lutz takes great pride in its cultural and historical sites. The original post office is now a charming art gallery. The public library has collections of historic documents and photographs and sits behind the reconstructed train depot.
Lutz shopping ranges from small businesses to strip malls. You'll find the basics here, but you'll probably want to travel to nearby Tampa (15 miles away) for a day of shop 'til you drop.
Elsa's Mexican Restaurant & Sports Cantina is loved by the locals for their big Bad Juan Margaritas. Pair one with a Chimichangare, which is known to be potent. Mrs. T's Teagarden is a cute and cozy little restaurant that specializes in afternoon tea, complete with scones, sandwiches and dreamy desserts. It's perfect for a light lunch or afternoon break.
Get into the great outdoors at Lake Park, right in Lutz's backyard. The lake sports a boat ramp and canoe launch, equestrian trail, large lakefront playgrounds and a nature trail. Try out the BMX bicycle track where you can join a league and race or just practice with your BMX approved bike. Bring your dog to play off leash in the big open field dog park, too. There's even a raceway to run your remote controlled cars.
If golf has more going for you, you can choose from Cheval Golf and Country Club, Heritage Harbor Golf & Country Club and TPC of Tampa Bay
Sorry to say it, but a car is a necessity in this part of state. Public transportation here is almost non-existent and places you'll need to go are too far apart to walk.
Amtrak is not nearby -- about 15 miles from Lutz. The closest passenger airport is Tampa, International, 13 miles from town.