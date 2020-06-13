Apartment List
/
FL
/
lutz
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

284 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
39 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Crystal Lakes
1 Unit Available
17915 Crooked Ln
17915 Crooked Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2372 sqft
Please contact Candace Lake at 813-765-6898 about this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Lakefront home in Lutz only 5mi. from the Veterans Expressway! This home features an office and 2 master suites, both with full bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25229 Lambrusco Loop
25229 Lambrusco Loop, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Ask me about 1 Month Free Rent Special! This two-story open floor plan is perfect for the family of any size. Conveniently located 25 miles to Tampa International Airport.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15805 Dewitt Court, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4649071)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18510 Lake Keen Dr
18510 Lake Keen Drive, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
A 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2000 sq ft and a 2 car garage. It has wide open water views and has a circular driveway at the end of a culdesac road. Enjoy sitting on your dock and watching sunsets.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15884 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet tucked away family community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Pets welcome (restriction applies) electric is on for your convenience!! Affordable rates and deposits!!! Call today and tour our beautiful

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15833 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Move in specials affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions** look today move tomorrow!!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE4642341)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15825 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Beautiful mobile homes for rent!! Minutes away from everything!! All age community and pet friendly (breed restricted) call and get moved into your mobile home today!! Dont let them get away!!!! (RLNE3427360)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15860 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Quiet tucked away mobile home community!!! Close to shopping and dining!! Tour today move tomorrow! Electric is on for your convenience!!! Affordable rates and deposits for families!!! Call today and tour our beautiful community!!! (RLNE3429337)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Livingston Family Community
15880 Martha Circle, Lutz, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!! Electric is on for your convenience!! Look today move tomorrow!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!! Call today and tour your home!! (RLNE3429358)

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18855 TRACER DRIVE
18855 Tracer Drive, Lutz, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2362 sqft
New Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel appliances will be installed in June.(pictures are of the old Kitchen). Large home on an oversized lakefront lot on Lake Keen. Great views of the lake including a private bridge to the island oasis.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17607 SIMMONS ROAD
17607 Simmons Road, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2300 sqft
Long or Short-term rental. STEINBRENNER HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Here's your opportunity to live in an UPDATED and FULLY FURNISHED home in a well established neighborhood in Lutz. Extra large lot, with a fenced backyard with pond view.
Results within 1 mile of Lutz
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Tampa Palms
8 Units Available
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tampa Palms
14 Units Available
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1100 sqft
This property is located between Cypress Creek and Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Units feature fireplaces and have recently been renovated. Great amenities include a game room, tennis court, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carpenters Run
1 Unit Available
1724 Weaver Drive
1724 Weaver Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1352 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heron Cove
1 Unit Available
1837 Hammocks Ave Bldg 12
1837 Hammocks Avenue, Land O' Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1782 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 full bath in The Lakes at Heron Cove Lutz - AwesomeTwo Bedroom 2 Full Bath condo located in the beautiful Lakes at Heron Cove in Lutz.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
8111 Savannah Point Ct
8111 Savannah Point Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3464 sqft
Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 to set up appointment then say WOW!! when you walk in this 5BR, 4BA luxury home in Grand Hampton. Ready to move in this home has 3464sf and is an Energy Certified home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
4915 Anniston Cir
4915 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2286 sqft
Please call Karen Tillman-Gosselin at 813-629-1502 for property information on 4915 Anniston Tampa, FL 33647

Median Rent in Lutz

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lutz is $948, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,181.
Studio
$830
1 Bed
$948
2 Beds
$1,181
3+ Beds
$1,561
City GuideLutz
Johnny Depp's claim to film fame; part of the movie "Edward Scissorhands" was filmed on Tinsmith Circle in the neighborhood of Carpenter's Run in Lutz. In the credits the town is even named in the "Thank you" section.

Beautiful "Downtown Lutz," as it's locally known, began life as a small train depot on the Tampa Northern Railroad. The original post office's structure is still there, serving as an art gallery. The train depot died years ago but a replica has been rebuilt in the same spot. The city setting is beautiful and balmy. Palms, tropical plants and rainbows of flowers grow everywhere.

Moving to Lutz

Apartments homes in Lutz are easier on the checkbook than in other parts of Florida at 3 percent below the national average. The quality of living here is high. That's why the occupancy rates are so high and stable. At any time of year, landlords can count on about a 10 percent vacancy rate.

You better start your search for apartments for rent the minute you decide to move to Lutz. It's very much in demand due to its proximity to Tampa and the Gulf. Six weeks out from your proposed move-in date is not a minute too soon.

You'll need the "usual" to secure a house rental or apartment complex home in city. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or bank check. Prepare for first month's rent and that good old security deposit.

Neighborhoods in Lutz

Lutz rates high with a Livability score of 79 overall. The sprawling Florida city has a total of 16 constituent neighborhoods, though only a few have frequent rental properties.

Lake Fern: This area and west of Dale Mabry/HWY41 tend to be popular with new renters, with apartments for rent scattered throughout.

New Tampa and Grand Cypress: More rental condos and rental homes in this area. Furnished apartments are a little more difficult to come by.

Life in the City

Lutz takes great pride in its cultural and historical sites. The original post office is now a charming art gallery. The public library has collections of historic documents and photographs and sits behind the reconstructed train depot.

Lutz shopping ranges from small businesses to strip malls. You'll find the basics here, but you'll probably want to travel to nearby Tampa (15 miles away) for a day of shop 'til you drop.

Elsa's Mexican Restaurant & Sports Cantina is loved by the locals for their big Bad Juan Margaritas. Pair one with a Chimichangare, which is known to be potent. Mrs. T's Teagarden is a cute and cozy little restaurant that specializes in afternoon tea, complete with scones, sandwiches and dreamy desserts. It's perfect for a light lunch or afternoon break.

Get into the great outdoors at Lake Park, right in Lutz's backyard. The lake sports a boat ramp and canoe launch, equestrian trail, large lakefront playgrounds and a nature trail. Try out the BMX bicycle track where you can join a league and race or just practice with your BMX approved bike. Bring your dog to play off leash in the big open field dog park, too. There's even a raceway to run your remote controlled cars.

If golf has more going for you, you can choose from Cheval Golf and Country Club, Heritage Harbor Golf & Country Club and TPC of Tampa Bay

Sorry to say it, but a car is a necessity in this part of state. Public transportation here is almost non-existent and places you'll need to go are too far apart to walk.

Amtrak is not nearby -- about 15 miles from Lutz. The closest passenger airport is Tampa, International, 13 miles from town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lutz?
In Lutz, the median rent is $830 for a studio, $948 for a 1-bedroom, $1,181 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,561 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lutz, check out our monthly Lutz Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lutz?
Some of the colleges located in the Lutz area include Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lutz?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lutz from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz Apartments with Gym
Lutz Apartments with Washer-Dryer