284 Apartments for rent in Lutz, FL

Moving to Lutz

Apartments homes in Lutz are easier on the checkbook than in other parts of Florida at 3 percent below the national average. The quality of living here is high. That's why the occupancy rates are so high and stable. At any time of year, landlords can count on about a 10 percent vacancy rate.

You better start your search for apartments for rent the minute you decide to move to Lutz. It's very much in demand due to its proximity to Tampa and the Gulf. Six weeks out from your proposed move-in date is not a minute too soon.

You'll need the "usual" to secure a house rental or apartment complex home in city. Have your credit score, letter verifying employment and salary and a copy of your last paycheck stub. When it gets serious, you'll need cash in the form of a cashier's or bank check. Prepare for first month's rent and that good old security deposit.