55 SW 9th St 3310.

New Brickell Heights W, 1 +den /1.5 bath. Amazing! - Property Id: 39964
Premium 1 bed + den (for office, guest room or family room), 1 1/2 baths, astonishing Brickell view, 1 parking space.
Amenity rich building with fitness club, private spa, 1 pool and 2 roof top pools, theater, business center, amazing club rooms, sky deck, children's play room, jacuzzi, sauna & steam room, movie theater, pool table, pin pong, golfito & more.
Surrounded of bars, restaurants, and amazing Brickell City Center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-sw-9th-st-miami-fl-unit-3310/39964
