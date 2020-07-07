All apartments in Miami
55 SW 9th St 3310.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

55 SW 9th St 3310

55 SW 9th St · (786) 372-5415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 SW 9th St, Miami, FL 33132
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3310 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
New Brickell Heights W, 1 +den /1.5 bath. Amazing! - Property Id: 39964

Premium 1 bed + den (for office, guest room or family room), 1 1/2 baths, astonishing Brickell view, 1 parking space.
Amenity rich building with fitness club, private spa, 1 pool and 2 roof top pools, theater, business center, amazing club rooms, sky deck, children's play room, jacuzzi, sauna & steam room, movie theater, pool table, pin pong, golfito & more.
Surrounded of bars, restaurants, and amazing Brickell City Center.
You deserve to live in this spectacular building!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-sw-9th-st-miami-fl-unit-3310/39964
Property Id 39964

(RLNE5943438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 55 SW 9th St 3310 have any available units?
55 SW 9th St 3310 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 SW 9th St 3310 have?
Some of 55 SW 9th St 3310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 SW 9th St 3310 currently offering any rent specials?
55 SW 9th St 3310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 SW 9th St 3310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 3310 is pet friendly.
Does 55 SW 9th St 3310 offer parking?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 3310 offers parking.
Does 55 SW 9th St 3310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 3310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 SW 9th St 3310 have a pool?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 3310 has a pool.
Does 55 SW 9th St 3310 have accessible units?
No, 55 SW 9th St 3310 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 SW 9th St 3310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 SW 9th St 3310 has units with dishwashers.

