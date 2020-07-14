Gables 37 Grand

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $125 application fee, $25.00 per occupant over the age of 18
Deposit: $500.00 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $500
limit: 3
restrictions: No violent breeds, 60 lbs limit
Dogs
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $500
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month (3x3x4), $75/month (8x7x7.5), $125 (12x12)