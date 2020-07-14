All apartments in Miami
Find more places like Gables 37 Grand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
Gables 37 Grand
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

Gables 37 Grand

987 SW 37th Ave · (786) 971-2812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Bed starting at $1,977 | 2 Beds starting at $1,925
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Douglas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33135
Douglas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0807 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 0515 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. now

$2,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0803 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,411

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables 37 Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $125 application fee, $25.00 per occupant over the age of 18
Deposit: $500.00 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $500
limit: 3
restrictions: No violent breeds, 60 lbs limit
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $500
restrictions: No violent breeds, 60lbs limit
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $500
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month (3x3x4), $75/month (8x7x7.5), $125 (12x12)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables 37 Grand have any available units?
Gables 37 Grand has 13 units available starting at $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables 37 Grand have?
Some of Gables 37 Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables 37 Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Gables 37 Grand is offering the following rent specials: 1 Bed starting at $1,977 | 2 Beds starting at $1,925
Is Gables 37 Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables 37 Grand is pet friendly.
Does Gables 37 Grand offer parking?
Yes, Gables 37 Grand offers parking.
Does Gables 37 Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables 37 Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables 37 Grand have a pool?
Yes, Gables 37 Grand has a pool.
Does Gables 37 Grand have accessible units?
Yes, Gables 37 Grand has accessible units.
Does Gables 37 Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables 37 Grand has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gables 37 Grand?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave
Miami, FL 33143
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33145
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street
Miami, FL 33156
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St
Miami, FL 33126
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity