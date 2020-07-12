/
/
/
park west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Park West, Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
159 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated December 27 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1189 sqft
Apartments feature a balcony or patio, open floor plans, and modern appliances and layouts. On-site fitness center, grilling area, Olympic-size pool and concierge services. In the Entertainment District.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8
888 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,900
5000 sqft
Penthouse was featured in the blockbuster movie Wardogs. Stunning Penthouse, Breathtaking Views. Open and bright, Two-story, 20 ft floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy both sunrises and sunsets from this 4498 sf palace in the sky.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
850 North Miami Avenue
850 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
914 sqft
850 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33136 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Robert Schultze, Keller Williams, (786) 266-4370. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Madison is in the center of it all.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
900 Biscayne Blvd
900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 2 bath unit with a direct unobstructed water view of the port of Miami. Spectacular views from living room/kitchen/den and bedroom of Biscayne Bay. Marble floors throughout, open floorplan, and full of natural light.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Biscayne Blvd
1100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished unit with amazing direct bay & city view! Foyer entry with private elevator, porcelain floors, European kitchen with Viking appliances, 2 master suites, walk-in closets, modern glass enclosed shower, storage space included.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 SW 9th St 3310
55 SW 9th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Brickell Heights W, 1 +den /1.5 bath. Amazing! - Property Id: 39964 Premium 1 bed + den (for office, guest room or family room), 1 1/2 baths, astonishing Brickell view, 1 parking space.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Biscayne Blvd
1040 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning unobstructed view of the Bay, Port & Miami beach skyline. This unique 4 BR/4 BA loft-style w/20’ ceiling is truly breathtaking. 2800 sq ft of interior space+2 balconies. Facing east floor-to-ceiling windows provide abundant natural light.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
800 N Miami Ave
800 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
881 sqft
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI DOWNTOWN WITH METRORAIL AND PEOPLE MOVER NEXT DOOR. SPACIOUS CLOSETS AND PANTRY. CERAMIC FLOORS. PLEASE PRESENT OFFER WITH IDS AND BACKGROUND CHECK ON ALL ADULTS
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
55 6th st
55 Northeast 6th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL CONDO UNIT IN 500 BRICKELL CONDOMINIUM. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Enjoy full building's amenities: swimming pool, gym theater, spa, club room, 24Hr Concierge, valet and more. Walking distance to restaurants, cafes and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 2000
1000 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4800 sqft
One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid, MOST PRESTIGIOUS building in Miami!!!! Superior level of service and amenities, ready for occupancy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
851 Northeast 1st Avenue - 1, Unit 3309
851 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1349 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! Brand new condo a must-see 2 Bed/3 baths +DEN with private elevator. The kitchen is equipped with Bosch appliances, sub-zero fridge and glass-top stove with stainless steel hidden vent.
Results within 1 mile of Park West
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,350
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
47 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,720
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
44 Units Available
Wynwood 25
252 Northwest 25th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,714
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,093
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,084
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood 25 in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
69 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,608
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,107
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
705 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
86 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,945
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
90 Units Available
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,696
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,043
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1333 sqft
Convenient to the Ultramont Mall and Olympia Theater, this community provides a Zen lounge, yoga studio, concierge services and easy beach access. Apartment features include learning thermostats, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,865
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1044 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
241 Units Available
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 6 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
994 sqft
Welcome home to Riverview Apartments in Downtown Miami, a new rental community anchored in the heart of the burgeoning city's metro area. Enjoy incredible views of the cityscape, the Miami River apartment building, and the entire Brickell area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 NW 7th St 306
201 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT PRICE ON THIS 2 BEDROOM NEXT TO DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 314146 Fantastic location across the street from Miami Central and the New Virgin Train Station. Publix supermarket across the street opening soon.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 NE 24th St
333 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bed|1 Bath, Walking distance ro restaurants, Publix. Close to Midtown, Wynwood, Design District, and Brickell. Amenities: Infinity edged pool, Gym, recreation room with Bar, Hot Tub with pool Bar. (RLNE5902679)
