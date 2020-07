Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning furnished w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system business center cc payments hot tub internet access

Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Cant wait to meet you in person!The Palms of Doral offers uncompromising quality and attention to detail. Each apartment home envelopes the comfort and style you deserve in a home. Crown molding, Berber carpet, and oversized walk-in closets are just a few items from our long list of amenities. Our central location allows easy access to major thoroughfares, downtown Miami and the Miami airport.