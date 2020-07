Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool hot tub on-site laundry business center conference room guest parking online portal

Horizons North offers very spacious apartments, nicely finished with laminate wood floors through out. You can enjoy the comfort of spacious bedrooms and extra storage. Relax on your very own private balcony while taking in the breathtaking water front views, take a dip in the resort style pool, jacuzzi and gym. Also take advantage of all the resident events organized by Management. The Horizons North community in Miami is very well located near Aventura mall and main highways. Contact Us Today & Take a Tour of Your New Home! We Speak Spanish. Hablamos Espanol