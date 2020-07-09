All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Paraiso at Fountain Square

9931 W Flagler St · (305) 306-0368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33174
Fontainebleau Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 327 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,681

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 426 · Avail. now

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 430 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,962

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,962

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 300 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,509

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paraiso at Fountain Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
bike storage
conference room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
tennis court
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Cant wait to meet you in person!Move to Paradise Where Utopia Awaits - At the center of everything Miami, this is the luxury mid-rise, the lifestyle you desire: one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with direct walking access to amazing dining, shopping, and cultural opportunities. Top it off with an incredible array of amenities like a private clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style heated pool, I-mac Business Center, Gastro Pub, Garage Parking and you have all the ingredients for the luxe life.We offer designer kitchens with European striated cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse kitchen sinks, stainless steel appliance package and more. Our master suites are designed for luxurious living with double sink vanities, dual closets, and separate shower and tubs. Other thoughtful interior features porcelain tile throughout the apartment, floor to ceiling glass doors, tall ceilings and located just minutes from the FIU campus and close proximity to all of the major thoroughfares. Choose Paraiso at Fountain Square for Miami apartment living, where only the best will do!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per unit), $75/month (additional).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paraiso at Fountain Square have any available units?
Paraiso at Fountain Square has 13 units available starting at $1,681 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Paraiso at Fountain Square have?
Some of Paraiso at Fountain Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paraiso at Fountain Square currently offering any rent specials?
Paraiso at Fountain Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paraiso at Fountain Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Paraiso at Fountain Square is pet friendly.
Does Paraiso at Fountain Square offer parking?
Yes, Paraiso at Fountain Square offers parking.
Does Paraiso at Fountain Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paraiso at Fountain Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paraiso at Fountain Square have a pool?
Yes, Paraiso at Fountain Square has a pool.
Does Paraiso at Fountain Square have accessible units?
Yes, Paraiso at Fountain Square has accessible units.
Does Paraiso at Fountain Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paraiso at Fountain Square has units with dishwashers.
