Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9176 Prosperity Lake Drive

9176 Prosperity Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9176 Prosperity Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,200 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and an amazing water view, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive have any available units?
9176 Prosperity Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive have?
Some of 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9176 Prosperity Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9176 Prosperity Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
