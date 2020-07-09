All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9116 Wollitz Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9116 Wollitz Plaza
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:58 PM

9116 Wollitz Plaza

9116 Wollitz Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9116 Wollitz Plaza, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Whitehouse

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Wollitz Plaza have any available units?
9116 Wollitz Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9116 Wollitz Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Wollitz Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Wollitz Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Wollitz Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Wollitz Plaza offer parking?
No, 9116 Wollitz Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Wollitz Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Wollitz Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Wollitz Plaza have a pool?
No, 9116 Wollitz Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Wollitz Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9116 Wollitz Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Wollitz Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Wollitz Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Wollitz Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 Wollitz Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia