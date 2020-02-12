All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

868 BUNKER HILL BLVD

868 Bunker Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

868 Bunker Hill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Nice three bedroom one bath home with fenced in front and back. Central heat and air and large carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD have any available units?
868 BUNKER HILL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD have?
Some of 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
868 BUNKER HILL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD offers parking.
Does 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD have a pool?
No, 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 868 BUNKER HILL BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
