Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

8224 MAPLE ST

8224 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

8224 Maple Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 MAPLE ST have any available units?
8224 MAPLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8224 MAPLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
8224 MAPLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 MAPLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 8224 MAPLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8224 MAPLE ST offer parking?
No, 8224 MAPLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 8224 MAPLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 MAPLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 MAPLE ST have a pool?
No, 8224 MAPLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 8224 MAPLE ST have accessible units?
No, 8224 MAPLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 MAPLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8224 MAPLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 MAPLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 MAPLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
