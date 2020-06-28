Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8013 Macnaughton Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:10 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8013 Macnaughton Drive
8013 Macnaughton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8013 Macnaughton Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8013 Macnaughton Drive have any available units?
8013 Macnaughton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8013 Macnaughton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8013 Macnaughton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 Macnaughton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8013 Macnaughton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8013 Macnaughton Drive offer parking?
No, 8013 Macnaughton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8013 Macnaughton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 Macnaughton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 Macnaughton Drive have a pool?
No, 8013 Macnaughton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8013 Macnaughton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8013 Macnaughton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 Macnaughton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8013 Macnaughton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8013 Macnaughton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8013 Macnaughton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
