Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7930 RONDEAU DR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7930 RONDEAU DR E
7930 Rondeau Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Location
7930 Rondeau Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Nice brick home with 1 car garage. Recently painted with new flooring! Clean House in a good neighborhood close to san jose.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7930 RONDEAU DR E have any available units?
7930 RONDEAU DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7930 RONDEAU DR E currently offering any rent specials?
7930 RONDEAU DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 RONDEAU DR E pet-friendly?
No, 7930 RONDEAU DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7930 RONDEAU DR E offer parking?
Yes, 7930 RONDEAU DR E offers parking.
Does 7930 RONDEAU DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7930 RONDEAU DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 RONDEAU DR E have a pool?
No, 7930 RONDEAU DR E does not have a pool.
Does 7930 RONDEAU DR E have accessible units?
No, 7930 RONDEAU DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 RONDEAU DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7930 RONDEAU DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 RONDEAU DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 RONDEAU DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
