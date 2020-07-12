/
/
/
southpoint
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
234 Apartments for rent in Southpoint, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
890 sqft
Near major freeways, entertainment and schools. On-site amenities here include two pools, a duck pond and green space. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, modern appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$605
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
944 sqft
Welcome to the calm ambiance of Pointe Sienna apartment homes, a wonderful place to live that is centrally located in the heart of South Jacksonville. Pointe Sienna provides a comfortable, elegant, and convenient life style.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6817 Southpoint Parkway #703
6817 Southpoint Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,200
1140 sqft
Southpoint Office Space - Luxury office space! Suite has both front and rear access with plenty of parking! Owner needs to use one of the rooms in the suite. (RLNE5757140)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6700 BOWDEN RD
6700 Bowden Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1468 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the gated community of Pottsburg Crossing. Click on 3D Tour to see inside! Features include three large bedrooms, two and one half baths, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, and an over-sized one car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E
8160 San Jose Manor Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
615 sqft
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
Results within 1 mile of Southpoint
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
43 Units Available
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1411 sqft
Located off Gate Parkway West with easy access to I-95 and restaurants. Apartment community features include pool table and clubhouse for recreation. Fireplace and air conditioning in every unit for comfort and relaxation.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
New luxury apartment community with car wash area, pet spa, dog park, pool, fitness classes and outdoor kitchen areas. Residences have French door refrigerators, wood-style flooring, glass-top ranges, washer and dryer. Car-charging stations and hammocks.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
22 Units Available
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1107 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center. Each apartment features upgraded light fixtures, large closets, USB outlets and hardwood-style flooring. On-site fitness center and saltwater swimming pool provided.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1340 sqft
Situated off I-95 near Chamberlain College and Dog Wood Park. Apartment units feature a washer-dryer hookup and dishwasher for convenience. Apartment amenities include business center and media room for work and recreation.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated April 17 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1081 sqft
Located in the charming residential Mandarin area of Jacksonville Florida, Indigo Isles has the apartment homes you’ve been searching for! With three spacious floor plans, we are sure to have the perfect home for you.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated August 17 at 12:00am
Contact for Availability
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1370 sqft
Plantation Apartment Homes are conveniently located in Southside's San Jose area. Close to businesses, shopping, medical facilities & entertainment. Our quiet community with lush courtyards provides the comfort & charm you will be proud to call home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3967 Hillstead Lane
3967 Hillstead Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2408 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath Available soon! - Gorgeous 4 bed, 3 bath home comes fully equipped with washer/dryer, and all kitchen appliances. Centrally located on a quiet street with easy access to dining and shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 Crownwood Dr
4225 Crownwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1704 sqft
4225 Crownwood Dr Available 08/01/20 4225 Crownwood Dr - Available August 1, 2020. Nice end unit in desirable Ironwood community. 3BR/2.5BA, screened patio, large living room/dining area. Corian counters in kitchen and breakfast nook.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8300 Plaza Gate W. Unit 1072
8300 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1027 sqft
Beauclerc Lakes - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Beauclerc Lakes! Two master suites! Landlord may consider pet with non-refundable pet fee. (RLNE4790077)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4173 Crownwood Drive
4173 Crownwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
Ironwood - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Ironwood.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4214 Metron Drive
4214 Metron Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1858 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Spacious Grand Owner's Suite in Midtowne! **1/2 off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In** - **1/2 off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In** Xavier plan in Midtowne.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4314 Plaza Gate Ln S
4314 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$898
860 sqft
Located of Baymeadows, between San Jose Blvd and Old Kings Rd, well situated next to lush Tomahawk Park walking trails'. It is within minutes from supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and I-95, making it easy commute to different parts of the city.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
6612 Barnes Road South
6612 Barnes Road South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1410 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023707 Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1410 square feet of space and hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8079 Village Gate Ct
8079 Village Gate Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 313707 Lovingly kept home, laminate flooring in living room and dining room overlooking screened in porch and a partially fenced backyard.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLFruit Cove, FL