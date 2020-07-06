Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr.
7216 Rutledge Pearson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7216 Rutledge Pearson Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2/1 townhouse for rent - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath one story townhouse. W/D connections. Completely fenced in front & back yard. Don't let this one pass you by!
(RLNE5354308)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have any available units?
7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. offer parking?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have a pool?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia