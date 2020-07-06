All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr.

7216 Rutledge Pearson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Rutledge Pearson Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2/1 townhouse for rent - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath one story townhouse. W/D connections. Completely fenced in front & back yard. Don't let this one pass you by!

(RLNE5354308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have any available units?
7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. offer parking?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have a pool?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Rutledge Pearson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

