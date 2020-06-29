Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7162 STONELION CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
7162 STONELION CIR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 19
7162 STONELION CIR
7162 Stonelion Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
7162 Stonelion Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Desirable location at southpoint area, close to everywhere, fresh remodeled Townhouse for rent, laminated first floor, brand new carpet upstairs, and nice lake view Move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7162 STONELION CIR have any available units?
7162 STONELION CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7162 STONELION CIR have?
Some of 7162 STONELION CIR's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 7162 STONELION CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7162 STONELION CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7162 STONELION CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7162 STONELION CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7162 STONELION CIR offer parking?
No, 7162 STONELION CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7162 STONELION CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7162 STONELION CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7162 STONELION CIR have a pool?
No, 7162 STONELION CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7162 STONELION CIR have accessible units?
No, 7162 STONELION CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7162 STONELION CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7162 STONELION CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
